Three Premier League clubs have been put on red alert after Antoine Semenyo's release clause emerged

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham were monitoring the forward in the summer window

Semenyo has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, netting six goals and providing three assists in his first eight games

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham could be alerted as reports suggest Antoine Semenyo might be available at a reduced price in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season at Bournemouth, scoring six goals in 12 matches and providing three assists so far.

Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth Release Clause Emerges For January

According to The Athletic, the forward could be sold for as little as £65 million, though Bournemouth hope to retain him until the summer, especially after Semenyo signed a new contract extending until 2030.

Semenyo's release clause emerges

A release clause is reportedly included in Semenyo’s new contract, set at around £65 million.

Any club can trigger it, but it must be done by a specific date, giving Bournemouth time to find a replacement.

While the Cherries will try to fend off potential suitors, some offers could prove impossible to reject. If the saga stretches into the summer, the release clause could drop even further.

Last summer, Bournemouth had hoped to receive around £70 million for Semenyo.

Manchester United were interested but did not move at that price, partly due to missing out on Champions League qualification.

Instead, they invested in players like Matheus Cunha (£62.5m from Wolves) and Bryan Mbeumo (£71m from Brentford).

Tottenham also held talks with Semenyo over the summer but were unwilling to meet the asking price.

Thomas Frank previously praised the forward, saying via Daily Mail:

“Semenyo can play wherever he wants. He’s a fantastic player. I think he’s been the best individual player for Bournemouth this season. He is definitely someone we need to watch and try to close down.”

Spurs signed Mohamed Kudus in the summer for £55 million, who operates mainly on the right, but Semenyo’s versatility allows him to play on either flank or through the middle.

The Cherries underwent significant changes over the summer, generating roughly £200 million from player sales, with much of their defense departing.

Ilya Zabarnyi joined Paris Saint-Germain for £60 million, Milos Kerkez moved to Liverpool for £40 million, Dean Huijsen transferred to Real Madrid for £50 million, and Dango Ouattara left for Brentford for £42.5 million. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, previously on loan from Chelsea, joined Arsenal.

Despite the upheaval, Bournemouth have had a strong season so far, currently sitting ninth in the Premier League standings.

However, they have suffered consecutive defeats in their last two matches, losing to Manchester City and Aston Villa, showing the challenge of maintaining consistency amid a period of transition.

David James advises Semenyo

