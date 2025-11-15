Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Antoine Semenyo amid a lengthy injury list and an inconsistent start to the campaign

Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly scrambling to sign the Ghanaian forward in January

Semenyo has been one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, netting six goals and providing three assists in his first eight games

Tottenham are among several Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo as the January transfer window approaches.

According to Sky Sports News, bids for Semenyo “cannot be ruled out” once the window opens, though the 25-year-old has shown no indication that he wants to leave the south coast.

Spurs are said to be targeting a versatile forward who can operate on the left and strengthen Thomas Frank’s injury-hit attacking options in January.

Semenyo was linked with a move to North London in the summer before committing his future to Bournemouth by signing a long-term contract that runs until 2030.

Tottenham eye Antoine Semenyo

Sky Sports News report that Semenyo’s consistent Premier League form has caught the attention of several clubs, with the 25-year-old scoring six goals in 11 appearances.

Only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (11) and Brentford’s Igor Thiago (8) have more, while Semenyo also sits joint-fourth for assists with three.

The Ghanaian forward has carried over his excellent 2024/25 form, when he registered 11 goals and six assists, and has stayed largely injury-free, missing just four Premier League matches since his first full season with Bournemouth in 2023/24.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been hampered by injuries, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma and Radu Dragusin all still sidelined.

Dominic Solanke remains out with an ankle problem, and Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus, Cristian Romero and Randal Kolo Muani have also suffered recent setbacks.

Thomas Frank’s side have endured a mixed start to the campaign, winning five of their opening 11 league games and taking just one victory from the last four.

The Lilywhites sit fifth, eight points off leaders Arsenal, ahead of next Saturday’s North London derby at the Emirates.

Why Semenyo failed to join Tottenham last summer

According to The Athletic, Tottenham contacted Bournemouth about the Ghanaian winger, though the Cherries were already dealing with major departures this summer.

With attacking players often commanding higher fees, Bournemouth reportedly demanded £70 million from Tottenham for Semenyo.

But The Sun reports that the Europa League champions quickly decided to reject the move due to Semenyo's price tag, ending their interest.

Semenyo star still has four years left on his Bournemouth deal and is also being monitored by Manchester United, who may pursue him if they lose Bryan Mbeumo to Spurs.

David James advises Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former England goalkeeper David James advised Antoine Semenyo amid transfer interest from top Premier League clubs.

Manchester United and Tottenham reportedly had their bids rejected by Bournemouth, while Liverpool has also entered the race for his signature.

