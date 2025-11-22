Marcus Rashford was ruled out of Barcelona’s first match back at the newly refurbished Camp Nou against Athletic Club

The Manchester United loanee has made an immediate impact at Barcelona, scoring six goals

The La Liga champions made a spectacular return to Camp Nou, sealing a commanding 4-0 triumph

Marcus Rashford will have to wait to make his first appearance at Barcelona’s newly refurbished Camp Nou after being ruled out of the upcoming La Liga clash against Athletic Club.

The Manchester United forward, currently on a season-long loan with the Catalan giants, has made an immediate impact since arriving, contributing a notable tally of goals and assists.

Marcus Rashford misses Barcelona's Camp Nou return against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Image credit: Cesar Lopez

According to TalkSPORT, Barcelona confirmed that he missed Saturday’s match due to sickness as the club looks to maintain momentum in the league race against rivals Real Madrid.

Rashford’s loan move to Barcelona came after limited opportunities at Manchester United under head coach Ruben Amorim. The switch to La Liga has revitalized the 28-year-old, who has scored six goals and registered nine assists across all competitions for the Blaugrana.

With captain Raphinha sidelined due to injury, Rashford has stepped up in a key attacking role, helping the team compensate for the absence of other star players.

Marcus Rashford. Image credit: Andrews Alexis

Rashford ruled out of the Barcelona-Athletic Bilbao match

However, the club issued a medical update a few hours before kick-off, confirming that Rashford will miss the Athletic Club fixture on Saturday, November 22, 2025, due to the flu, as covered by Football Espana.

Meanwhile, the English star has made it clear that he is eager to continue his career with Barcelona and move on from his boyhood club, Manchester United. Barcelona hold an option to make his loan permanent, with reports valuing the potential transfer at €30-35 million (£26-30m).

Marcus Rashford has expressed excitement about playing for one of football’s most historic clubs and is focused on helping the team win matches.

Manager Hansi Flick has also praised Rashford’s talent and finishing ability, describing him as a key addition for Barcelona’s attacking line.

Off the pitch, Rashford is settling into life in Spain, having moved from a hotel near Camp Nou to an apartment in Esplugues, just outside the city.

His rapid adaptation to Barcelona life reflects his commitment to the club and the potential long-term future in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Barcelona returned to Camp Nou for the first time in more than 900 days, with partial capacity due to ongoing refurbishment, as they spanked Athletic 4-0 with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Firmin Lopez, and Ferran Torres, who netted a brace.

