Ruben Amorim opens up about Kobbie Mainoo’s lack of minutes and reveals why the youngster can’t break into the team yet

Manchester United’s early Carabao Cup exit and absence from Europe have left Mainoo frustrated on the sidelines

Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly poised to leave Manchester United in search of more playing minutes elsewhere

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines this season, with manager Ruben Amorim acknowledging that the 20-year-old deserves more opportunities to play.

Mainoo, one of United’s brightest academy graduates, broke into the first team during the 2023/24 season and even earned a call-up to the England national team. However, the midfielder’s progress has stalled this campaign due to limited playing time.

Kobbie Mainoo’s game time struggles continue as Ruben Amorim explains what’s holding him back. Image credit: Ash Donelon

Source: Getty Images

Mainoo struggles for minutes under Amorim

Despite impressing in training, Mainoo is yet to start a Premier League match this season and was an unused substitute during the recent clash against Nottingham Forest.

His frustration has been compounded by United’s early exit from the Carabao Cup and their absence from European competitions, which has reduced the number of fixtures available for rotation.

The Red Devils’ shock elimination by Grimsby Town in the cup means Amorim’s side now play just once a week, leaving little room to hand game time to emerging talents like Mainoo.

A proposed loan move in the summer failed to materialize, further restricting the midfielder’s chances to develop. Amorim explained that while Mainoo continues to impress in training, the team’s schedule makes it difficult to rotate players effectively, as noted by The Standard.

“When you have more games, you’re focused on recovery. But now, with one game per week, every training session must be intense. I see Kobbie Mainoo train every day, and he deserves to play, but it means taking out someone who’s performing really well. We should have gone further in the Carabao Cup because players like Mainoo and Josh need those games.”

Kobbie Mainoo (left) during the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Brentford. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Amorim eyes Europe to unlock squad potential

Meanwhile, on another topic, Amorim emphasized that qualifying for European football next season is essential to create more opportunities for players like Mainoo, who is reportedly determined to move away from Old Trafford in search of more playing time elsewhere, as covered by The Guardian.

“We need to be in Europe for everything. Our club needs those extra games to maintain a strong, competitive squad. Imagine having Mainoo with the limited minutes he’s getting now, he needs more matches for me to rotate properly.”

The United boss admitted that the current one-match-per-week schedule has made squad management “very difficult,” as dropping key performers like Bruno Fernandes or Casemiro could affect the team’s momentum.

Despite the setbacks, Amorim praised Mainoo’s attitude and professionalism, suggesting that his patience will eventually be rewarded.

“He’s training really well, and that’s all I can ask right now. But he needs games, and for that, we must be back in Europe.”

Kobbie Mainoo on Barcelona radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kobbie Mainoo had been linked with a sensational January 2026 move to Barcelona as Hansi Flick looks to reinforce his squad.

Barcelona are believed to view him as a smart midfield addition, especially with Gavi currently sidelined through injury, and could move for him in January 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh