Renowned Ghanaian actress and media personality Beverly Afaglo Baah has tragically passed away a few days before her 43rd birthday

After the news of her demise went viral, an old video surfaced online which showed Beverly Afaglo advising upcoming female actors

The demise of the 42-year-old mother has left the creative arts and media industries in severe shock

A video of the late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo advising young and upcoming female actors has surfaced after the news of her demise went viral.

Beverly Afaglo's husband and music star, Choirmaster, confirmed the demise of his partner. Choirmaster's raw, unfiltered grief sent shockwaves across social media timelines.

Beverly Afaglo’s final advice to young female actors surfaces after her demise. Photo credit: @beverly_afaglo

Source: Instagram

"My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!" Her husband, Choir Master, penned a deeply painful tribute on his Instagram page on May 24, 2026.

"It would have been just like four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so He called you. You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete. Every moment with you was a blessing I will cherish forever. Sleep well, my babe."

The family has completely withheld any public details surrounding the clinical cause or circumstances of her sudden death, requesting absolute privacy as they gather to handle the heavy trauma of the loss and support her young daughters.

Beverly Afaglo's advice to young actors

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, media personality Anita Akua Akuffo asked Beverly Afaglo to advise young female actors on their careers.

She encouraged upcoming female actors to be principled and not bow to pressures from directors and producers.

"Don't bend. Don't bend because I always tell people coming up in acting that if a director wants to sleep with you, a producer wants to sleep with you, and you sleep with that producer or that director, even if he's Mel Gibson, he's not the only producer in Ghana. So that means if he doesn't produce, you're not working? So, let us see the talent in you, pursue it, push forward, take your time, and get a job."

"Because if you have a job on the side and your talent is on the side, one day you'd get there and you may not need the job. But for now, when you start, because something needs to support and push you, so you don't bend, get a job on the side. Keep pushing, you'd get there someday," she added.

Watch the X video below:

About the Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo

Born on May 28, 1983, Beverly rose through the ranks after studying journalism and public relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

She seamlessly pivoted into mainstream acting, carving out a legendary niche for herself with compelling, high-energy performances in cinematic masterpieces such as The Game, A Northern Affair, Aloe Vera, and Sidechic Gang.

Beyond her stellar acting credentials, Beverly was widely respected within corporate circles as a tireless entrepreneur.

She successfully combined her celebrity status with building commercial franchises, notably founding B.A.B Handyman Ghana Ltd and expanding her popular Traffic Shawarma food brand, proving her resilience even after losing her entire residential property to a devastating house fire in August 2021.

Source: YEN.com.gh