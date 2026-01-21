A respected journalist urged eight major football nations to consider pausing their 2026 World Cup participation in response to Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Trump announced potential tariffs on several European countries amid tensions linked to Greenland, drawing pushback from world leaders including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

No country has indicated plans to withdraw, with Ghana set to face England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama in their World Cup group

Piers Morgan has urged eight countries to reconsider their participation in the 2026 World Cup following Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose tariffs.

The US president recently announced that several European nations, including the United Kingdom, could be hit with tariffs on goods imported into the United States.

Piers Morgan urges eight major football nations to consider pausing their 2026 World Cup participation due to Donald Trump. Photos: Ross Parker.

Source: Getty Images

The move comes amid Trump’s renewed efforts to acquire Greenland, which is currently part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Posting on his own social media platform, Trump claimed that Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark and the UK had all travelled to Greenland in the past for what he described as “purposes unknown,” and suggested those countries would face tariffs as a result.

The proposal has already drawn criticism from a number of world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

With the United States set to co-host this summer’s World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, the issue has now spilled into the footballing sphere.

Donald Trump threatens to hit the UK with trade tariffs

Source: Getty Images

8 countries told to pause World Cup participation

Morgan weighed in on the situation by suggesting that any nation targeted by tariffs should consider pausing their involvement in the tournament.

The broadcaster and columnist floated the idea publicly, despite his well-known friendship with Trump, a stance that could put him at odds with the US president.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Morgan wrote:

“Maybe England, France, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway and Italy should all pause participation in the World Cup while the various tariff negotiations continue with President Trump? 8 of the 10 favoured teams to win withdrawing might concentrate some minds.”

Despite the suggestion, there is currently no indication that any of the eight countries mentioned by Morgan are considering withdrawing or suspending their participation in the World Cup.

One of the nations named, England, has already been drawn into Ghana’s group for the tournament. The Three Lions are scheduled to begin their campaign against Croatia on June 17, before facing Ghana and Panama in their remaining group fixtures.

For now, Morgan’s comments remain speculative, with the tournament plans unchanged and no official response from FIFA or the national associations involved.

Meanwhile, in September 2025, Spanish government officials also suggested that withdrawing their national team could be an option, citing broader political tensions on the global stage.

Why Germany threatens 2026 World Cup boycott

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a senior German politician has suggested the four-time champions could consider skipping the 2026 World Cup as a last-resort option.

Concerns have emerged over whether all leading nations will take part in the North America showpiece due to Donald Trump's policies.

Germany is not alone because other countries have previously hinted that World Cup participation may not be guaranteed.

