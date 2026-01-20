Senior football figures in Germany and France have called on European nations to consider boycotting the 2026 World Cup

The controversy is driven by Donald Trump’s aggressive stance on Greenland, immigration, and trade with Europe

FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino are facing renewed criticism over their perceived alignment with US political interests

European football figures and political commentators are urging countries, particularly in Europe, to consider boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup in protest at United States President Donald Trump’s controversial Greenland campaign.

The tournament is scheduled to be primarily held in the US, with Canada and Mexico also hosting fixtures, including all the knockout rounds from the quarter-finals onwards.

FIFA is under pressure as Europe weighs 2026 World Cup boycott. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

European football figures call for World Cup boycott

According to the BBC, Trump’s recent foreign policy positions, namely encompassing strict immigration measures, opposition to Venezuelan leadership, and, most notably, his efforts to gain control of Greenland, have fuelled growing unease about holding a major global sporting event in the United States.

Oke Goettlich, president of Hamburg club St Pauli and a member of both the Bundesliga and German Football Federation executive boards, has ignited debate by suggesting Europe needs a serious discussion about whether it should take part in the World Cup if Trump continues his aggressive posture towards the continent.

As stated by City AM, Goettlich highlighted concerns that Europeans might be expected to take part in a celebration hosted by a nation “indirectly, and possibly soon directly, attacking Europe.”

Veteran French coach Claude Le Roy, whose extensive career has spanned roles with multiple African national teams and Cambridge United, echoed these sentiments.

Le Roy criticised FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino for appearing to side with Trump, claiming that discussions among football’s top leadership have shifted away from the sport itself and towards commercial interests.

The controversy stems from Trump’s renewed push to bring Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark rich in minerals and geostrategic importance, under full US control.

As the BBC reported, Trump has slapped tariffs on several European countries opposing this move and threatened further increases unless a deal is struck.

US President Donald Trump. Image credit: Qualiy Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, European political figures have also weighed in. In the UK, MPs have publicly urged that England and Scotland should withdraw from the World Cup in protest against Trump’s stance.

Similar calls have surfaced in Germany, where a senior politician suggested that boycotting might be a “last resort” to compel a change in Trump’s Greenland policy.

The backlash is part of a broader diplomatic crisis between Europe and the United States over the Arctic territory. With European Union leaders condemning the tariff threats and warning of retaliation, the row has extended far beyond sport into geopolitics.

As the World Cup approaches, the potential for a boycott, once unthinkable, has become part of an increasingly heated debate that blends international relations with the future of football’s biggest tournament.

Donald Trump issues World Cup threat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Donald Trump sparked renewed controversy after suggesting he could relocate certain matches at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA later responded by stressing that the US President has no power or jurisdiction to alter match venues, reaffirming that all scheduling and hosting decisions rest solely with football’s world governing body.

Source: YEN.com.gh