The Netherlands’ participation at the 2026 World Cup has been cast into doubt amid rising political tensions involving the United States

An official statement has emerged following reports that the Dutch could consider drastic action ahead of the global showpiece

British journalist Piers Morgan has also urged eight countries to rethink their involvement in the tournament after Donald Trump’s recent threats to impose tariffs

Dutch officials are weighing a sensitive decision ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with political uncertainty surrounding United States President Donald Trump prompting fresh debate well beyond the football pitch.

While no firm action has been taken, the possibility of a boycott is now part of discussions at the government level, underlining how global events could yet influence the world’s biggest sporting showpiece.

The Dutch FA considers a 2026 World Cup boycott over Donald Trump. Photos by Michael Regan - FIFA and Hindustan Times.

Source: Getty Images

The Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) has confirmed it is closely following developments, stressing that the situation stretches into diplomatic and ethical territory rather than sport alone.

Officials insist their primary focus remains the welfare of players and staff, even as wider conversations continue in the background.

Netherlands respond to World Cup boycott

In a detailed statement, KNVB representative De Jong explained the association’s position and approach to the evolving situation.

"We live in a rapidly changing world," De Jong states, as quoted by SportBIBLE.

"Therefore, we closely monitor international developments, in consultation with FIFA, UEFA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and local embassies.

"We are alert and flexible, just as we have been in the past with tournaments.

"As a football association, our first priority is that players and staff can fully focus on football and their World Cup mission.

"As a football association, we focus on the World Cup and on our values: dialogue, connection, and innovation, even when circumstances differ from those in the Netherlands.

"It is up to the Dutch government to determine its position on international political developments. By continuing to play football and engage in dialogue, we link our progressive stance to our values, convinced that football can unite.

"We always follow the guidelines of the Dutch government and those of FIFA and UEFA. If they indicate that travel to or playing in a certain region is not permitted, we do not go.

"Within that framework, we stick to what is central to us: football, dialogue and connection. We are socially conscious."

The Netherlands are in Group F alongside Japan, Tunisia and a yet-to-be-decided team via the World Cup playoffs. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Politics clouds build up to 2026 WC

The 2026 tournament is set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with qualification campaigns already over and groups drawn.

Despite the sporting focus, political tension continues to swirl.

Below is the official draw for the 2026 World Cup:

The Guardian reports growing resistance among European leaders, with suggestions that some nations could reconsider participation if the annexation of Greenland were to proceed.

According to the report, leaders from 20 football associations met in Budapest this week, where the wider implications for the World Cup were discussed.

Adding to the noise, broadcaster Piers Morgan has publicly urged eight countries to rethink involvement following Donald Trump’s recent tariff threats, arguing that targeted nations should consider pausing participation.

For now, the Netherlands remain committed to dialogue and football, yet the unfolding debate shows how events off the field may still shape the story heading toward 2026.

Germany to skip 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a senior German politician suggested Germany could consider skipping the 2026 World Cup as a last resort.

Concerns are growing that several top nations may rethink their participation in the North America showpiece due to Donald Trump’s policies.

Source: YEN.com.gh