Hulk produced a breathtaking 35-yard free-kick that left the goalkeeper frozen and sparked Puskas Award discussions

Atletico Mineiro dominated from start to finish, demolishing Vasco da Gama 5-0 to secure Copa Sudamericana qualification

Questions swirl over Hulk’s future as his contract runs until 2026, with interest from abroad intensifying

Brazilian football icon Hulk reminded fans why he remains one of the most feared forwards in the game with a breathtaking long-range free-kick for Atletico Mineiro against Vasco da Gama on Sunday, December 7.

The 39-year-old’s strike, launched from around 35 yards, flew past the goalkeeper with power and precision, doubling Galo’s lead in the 32nd minute and immediately sparking discussions of a Puskas Award nomination.

Hulk scores a sensational free-kick as Atletico Mineiro dominate Vasco da Gama 5-0. Image credit: Buda Mendes

According to Goal, his thunderous effort was part of a dominant 5-0 victory that secured Atletico Mineiro a spot in the 2026 Copa Sudamericana.

Hulk’s performance at the Arena MRV felt like a blast from the past, with the veteran demonstrating the technique and power that have defined his career. Prior to the sensational free-kick, Hulk had already struck the post twice, signalling his intent and determination to finish the season in style.

The goal showcased his enduring quality and acted as a decisive early blow that set the tone for the rest of the match. Atletico Mineiro controlled the game from start to finish, reflecting coach Jorge Sampaoli’s philosophy of intensity and pressure, which the team executed to perfection.

According to Flashscore stats, Galo dominated possession, recording over 70% in the second half and effortlessly overwhelming a weakened Vasco side. Goals from Dudu, who scored twice, and an own goal from Victor Luis completed the emphatic victory.

Meanwhile, Hulk's incredible strike proves that even in the twilight of his career, he continues to inspire and influence games.

Watch Hulk's long-range free-kick in the footage below.

Hulk's future at Atletico Mineiro

Beyond the immediate excitement of the match, Hulk’s remarkable strike has reignited conversations about his future.

With his contract at Atletico Mineiro running until 2026, speculation continues over whether he will remain in Belo Horizonte or pursue new challenges abroad, particularly in MLS, where interest in the veteran forward is growing.

Hulk's future with Atletico Mineiro is uncertain, with reports linking him with an MLS move in 2026. Image credit: Christian Alvarenga

Having already netted over 100 goals for the club, Hulk’s every appearance carries weight, and fans are savouring these moments as they celebrate a living legend whose contributions have become inseparable from the club’s identity.

Looking ahead, Atletico Mineiro will begin preparations for their 2026 Copa Sudamericana campaign, with the ex-FC Porto player expected to play a leading role unless a decision about his future brings change.

