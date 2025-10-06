Ghanaian fullback David Oduro registered his first assist of the season as Barcelona’s reserve side secured a crucial win over the weekend

The 19-year-old is highly regarded by the Catalan club and is viewed as a strong prospect for the senior team in the near future

Notably, Oduro made history in 2024 as the first Ghanaian footballer to move directly from the local league to Barcelona

David Oduro continues to turn heads in Spain after producing another eye-catching display for Barcelona Atletic in their 2-0 victory over UE Olot.

Coming off the bench in the second half, the 19-year-old injected energy and creativity into the game, setting up the decisive goal that sealed the win for Juliano Belletti’s side.

David Oduro shines with a game-changing assist

Barcelona B had already taken the lead before Oduro’s introduction in the 67th minute, but his arrival added fresh momentum.

From the left flank, he picked up the ball and charged confidently at his marker, before spotting Brian Farinas drifting into space.

Oduro slipped in a perfectly weighted pass that invited the midfielder to unleash a thunderous strike, doubling Barça’s advantage and putting the game beyond reach.

His impact was immediate and decisive. Though he spent less than half an hour on the pitch, Oduro’s performance showcased not just his attacking flair but also his composure and confidence against an experienced Olot side pushing hard for an equaliser.

Since joining the Catalan outfit from Accra Lions in 2024, Oduro’s development has been nothing short of impressive.

He made history as the first Ghanaian to move directly from the domestic league to FC Barcelona and has adapted quickly to the club’s demanding style of play.

According to Transfermarkt, the young fullback has featured in three of Barcelona Atletic’s five league games this season, amassing 205 minutes and providing one assist.

His blend of defensive solidity and attacking intent mirrors the modern fullback profile — a style inspired by his idols Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba.

Coaches at La Masia have praised Oduro for his discipline, tactical awareness, and fearless approach in one-on-one situations.

His steady progress has led many to believe it’s only a matter of time before he earns a senior team call-up under Hansi Flick.

Up next, Oduro and his teammates host Reus FCR on October 11 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, as they aim to continue their strong start in the Segunda Federación, as cited by Flashscore.

Contrast in fortunes for Barcelona’s senior side

While the B team enjoys a promising run, the senior team has endured a tough week.

Following a midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Sevilla, a result that cost them their place at the top of the La Liga table. The Catalans now sit second, three points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, as noted by BBC Sport.

Check the standings and result:

For David Oduro, however, the story is quite the opposite.

His rise through the Barcelona ranks continues to gather pace, and if his recent performances are any indication, Ghana may soon have another star lighting up Europe’s biggest stage.

Barca honours David Oduro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that David Oduro received a heartwarming birthday message from FC Barcelona as he turned 19.

The Spanish giants took to social media to celebrate the promising left-back with a simple yet touching three-word message in Catalan, honouring his special day and acknowledging his growing impact at the club.

