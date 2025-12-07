Ghanaian fullback David Oduro registered his first goal of the season as Barcelona’s reserve side on Saturday evening

The 19-year-old is highly regarded by the Catalan club and is viewed as a strong prospect for the senior team in the near future

Oduro made history in 2024 as the first Ghanaian footballer to move directly from the local league to Barcelona

David Oduro continues to impress in Spain after delivering another standout performance for Barcelona Atletic in their 3–2 loss to CD Alcoyano.

The Ghanaian earned a starting spot and scored a brilliant goal, but his effort wasn’t enough to prevent Juliano Belletti’s side from slipping to defeat.

Ghana’s David Oduro scores a free-kick for Barcelona against CD Alcoyano.

David Oduro shines with fantastic free-kick

Alcoyano opened the scoring when De Pedro dispossessed his marker and slipped a pass to Chinchilla, who calmly finished a one-on-one to make it 1–0.

Barcelona, however, hit back through a moment of brilliance from Oduro, as the Ghanaian left-back fired a curling free-kick from a wide angle straight into the top corner for a stunning 1–1 equaliser after 64 minutes.

Watch David Oduro's free-kick below:

Alcoyano restored their lead just seven minutes later, with Izan Llinares striking to make it 2–1, but Barça responded once more when Mamadou Mbacke headed in from a corner to level the match again with seven minutes left in regulation time.

Yet the drama continued deep into stoppage time, and in the 94th minute Soler rose highest to head home the decisive goal, leaving Barça four points behind leaders Poblense and vulnerable to being overtaken by teams playing on Sunday.

Barça Atlètic themselves return to action on Sunday 14 December, hosting Valencia Mestalla at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, per Barcelona's website.

Since joining the Catalan outfit from Accra Lions in 2024, Oduro’s development has been nothing short of impressive.

He made history as the first Ghanaian to move directly from the domestic league to FC Barcelona and has adapted quickly to the club’s demanding style of play.

According to Transfermarkt, the young fullback has featured in seven of Barcelona Atletic’s five league games this season, and providing one assist.

His blend of defensive solidity and attacking intent mirrors the modern fullback profile — a style inspired by his idols Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba.

Coaches at La Masia have praised Oduro for his discipline, tactical awareness, and fearless approach in one-on-one situations.

His steady progress has led many to believe it’s only a matter of time before he earns a senior team call-up under Hansi Flick.

David Oduro's rise through the Barcelona ranks continues to gather pace, and if his recent performances are any indication, Ghana may soon have another star lighting up Europe’s biggest stage.

Barca honours David Oduro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that David Oduro received a heartwarming birthday message from FC Barcelona as he turned 19.

The Spanish giants took to social media to celebrate the promising left-back with a simple yet touching three-word message in Catalan, honouring his special day and acknowledging his growing impact at the club.

