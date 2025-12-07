Eddie Nketiah finally ended his 10-game Premier League goal drought after scoring in Crystal Palace’s clash against Fulham on Sunday, December 7

The 26-year-old, starting his first Premier League match for Palace this season, netted his maiden goal since his late winner against Liverpool in October

His revived form could reignite conversations around his international future, as he has shown a strong interest in switching allegiance to Ghana

Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah finally found the back of the net after a two-month wait, delivering a key goal in the Premier League clash at Fulham’s Craven Cottage.

The former Arsenal attacker has had a tough campaign so far, battling limited minutes and inconsistent displays, but he silenced critics on December 7, 2026, during matchday 1 in the English top flight.

Nketiah scores against Fulham

Starting his first league game of the season, Nketiah justified the trust placed in him by head coach Oliver Glasner.

The goal came from a well-crafted team move, beginning with a lofted pass from Adam Wharton.

The ball made its way back to an England international teammate, who slid a precise pass to Nketiah. Without hesitation, he fired a one-time shot into the lower corner in the 20th minute, sparking celebration.

The forward’s joy was clear as he slid on the pitch, made a shushing gesture, and pointed towards the ground - an apparent nod to his consistent impact in London derbies.

According to Squawka, every one of Nketiah’s last twelve Premier League goals has come against London clubs, with Fulham being his favourite opponent, netting three times against them.

Impressively, 21 out of his 24 league goals have been scored in the capital, with the remaining three at Burnley, Southampton, and Brighton.

After breaking a 10-game goal drought, Nketiah ended his celebration by passionately shouting, "Thank God," a release of relief after a challenging spell.

Nketiah’s international future remains uncertain

While the goal boosts his club career, questions about his national team allegiance continue to swirl.

Though he initially pledged to represent England, the nation of his birth, and even earned a friendly cap against Australia in October 2023, Nketiah has since shown openness to donning the Black Stars jersey.

Since he has not played competitively for England and has been absent from international duty for over two years, he remains eligible to switch allegiance to Ghana, the land of his parents.

When asked about the speculation, Nketiah told BBC Sport Africa:

"At the moment, I'm just enjoying my football with Crystal Palace - that's been my main focus. I'm Ghanaian, and there's no denying that. Obviously I'm proud of my roots and where I've come from. I'm sure the future will take care of itself and what will be will be."

Nketiah's goal was eventually equalised by Harry Wilson seven minutes before recess.

Nketiah adds quality to the Black Stars

Sharing his views on Nketiah’s possible switch, Fitman Jaara, a CAF-accredited journalist with Daily Guide Network and Focus FM, told YEN.com.gh that the forward would bring valuable quality to the Black Stars.

“Besides Brandon Thomas-Asante, we don’t have many true strikers, so if Eddie Nketiah chooses to represent Ghana, it would strengthen that area significantly," Fitman began.

"However, given his earlier decision to pick England over Ghana, some fans might find it hard to accept him.

"Still, I believe his international future lies with Ghana, and it would be a win-win for both the player and the country.”Semenyo's heartwarming moment with Nketiah."

