Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah has been warned he may have overstepped in a dramatic dressing-room power shift

Tensions rise as private frustrations spill into public view, shaking the club’s title defence

A bold solution emerges behind the scenes as the Reds weigh their next big forward move

Mohamed Salah has been handed a harsh reality check after his explosive public outburst over being repeatedly dropped by Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

The forward, who has long been the face of the club’s modern era, has been accused of convincing himself that he holds the same untouchable status once enjoyed by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a level critics insist he has not reached.

Stan Collymore blasts Mohamed Salah in brutal Liverpool reality check. Image credit: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, Salah’s frustration spilled over after he was benched for the third match in a row, missing starts against West Ham, Sunderland, and a gripping 3–3 draw at Leeds in which he did not feature at all.

Despite signing a fresh deal in the summer, the 33-year-old chose to go public, suggesting he has no functional relationship with Slot and hinting at a possible January exit.

His comments have sparked intense debate, with many supporters and former players insisting no individual is bigger than the club. According to some of these ex-players, Liverpool’s identity has always been rooted in collective strength over star power.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road on December 6, 2025, in Leeds. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

Source: Getty Images

As featured by Goal, former Reds striker Stan Collymore delivered one of the strongest rebukes, stressing that Liverpool’s culture, shaped by legendary figures like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Kenny Dalglish, and Jürgen Klopp, has always placed the institution above any player.

He acknowledged Salah’s influence and legacy but argued that the winger’s public criticism undermines a core principle that older fans, in particular, fiercely guard.

Collymore also highlighted the contrast in management styles, noting Slot’s cooler, more detached approach compared to Klopp’s charismatic man-management.

He pointed out that even Trent Alexander-Arnold, “one of Liverpool’s own”, endured Slot’s early scrutiny, proving the Dutchman is not afraid to challenge big personalities.

According to Collymore, Salah, who has racked up 250 goals and 116 assists for Liverpool as of December 8 of this year, may have slipped into believing he holds the same licence as Messi and Ronaldo did during their peaks; a freedom to dictate terms without consequences. But at Liverpool, he warned, no player can claim that level of authority.

How Liverpool can resolve Salah rift

Collymore believes the tension can still be defused, but only through decisive, private communication. His proposed fix is straightforward: Salah and Slot must speak openly behind closed doors; the manager should outline expectations; and Salah must either recommit or request a swift exit.

If the Egyptian stays, Slot should select him and allow performances to determine the narrative. Strong form benefits both; poor form vindicates the manager.

Meanwhile, Collymore added that Slot could further ease tensions by publicly reaffirming his admiration for Salah while emphasising unity.

Liverpool reportedly interested in Bradley Barcola

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool have set their sights on highly rated PSG winger Bradley Barcola as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

The young Frenchman is considered one of Europe’s brightest wide prospects and fits the club’s push for a younger, dynamic frontline.

Source: YEN.com.gh