Liverpool are reportedly interested in the in-form 25-year-old Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo.

According to several media outlets, the 19-time Premier League champions could submit an offer to sign the Ghana international in the January 2026 transfer window.

It is no surprise that they are keen on the ex-Bristol City man. They need to find a quality short-term or long-term replacement for AFCON-bound Mohamed Salah.

The Anfield superstar has reportedly fallen out with Liverpool manager Arne Slot, accusing him of “throwing him under the bus.”

The Egyptian star was left out of the squad that defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on December 9 and was an unused substitute in the previous Premier League clash, a thrilling 3-3 draw at Leeds United.

The tension followed a controversial interview in which Salah openly criticised Slot, leaving his future at Anfield highly uncertain.

Despite having a contract running until June 2027, reports suggest the 33-year-old could depart Liverpool sooner than expected, as cited by GiveMeSport.

Semenyo has demonstrated his ability in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a big club. Liverpool could have a perfect long-term prospect on their hands if they manage to complete the deal.

Joining Liverpool, one of the nation’s top clubs, would be an exciting prospect for Antoine Semenyo, who will aim to make his mark in the elite European competitions and challenge for major silverware.

Liverpool feature Semenyo transfer report

The absence of Ghana at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco could further motivate the Reds to secure the transfer. He could play a key role for Arne Slot's side, while Salah is away with the Egypt national team at the AFCON.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the Black Stars No.9. He is reportedly valued at £80 million, per several reports, and the Reds certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

While much of the talk linking Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool has come from the media, the club’s official website has also covered the potential transfer.

According to Liverpool FC, via its media watch segment, the club is aware of links to a potential transfer for Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. While the publication does not necessarily reflect the club’s official position, it adds an intriguing angle to the ongoing speculation.

Salah and Semenyo compared

Earlier, YEN.com.gh compared Mohamed Salah and Antoine Semenyo in a detailed statistical analysis, revealing the gap in pedigree and efficiency between the two forwards.

While the Ghanaian has improved significantly in the Premier League, Salah's legendary stats at Anfield can represent a herculean task for Semenyo in case Liverpool signs him to replace the former Chelsea and AS Roma winger.

