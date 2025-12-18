A Barcelona presidential candidate has promised to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona as part of his 2026 bid

The ambitious contestant has vowed real solutions for the club’s financial and operational challenges

Despite plying his trade in South Florida, Messi is seen as a central figure to Barcelona’s future

Barcelona’s upcoming 2026 presidential elections have already begun stirring excitement, with a new candidate pledging to do everything possible to lure club legend Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou.

The financier and founder of the electoral platform Moviment 42, has emphasised that the Argentine superstar remains a vital figure for both the sporting and economic revival of the club.

Barcelona's 2026 presidential candidate, Marc Ciria, vows to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. Image credit: Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

The 38-year-old Messi, currently thriving at Inter Miami, recently signed a three-year contract extension in MLS, making a return as a player in the short term unlikely.

Promise made to bring Messi back

Nonetheless, presidential candidate Marc Ciria has highlighted the symbolic and strategic importance of having Messi associated with Barcelona again, signaling a strong desire to welcome him back in some capacity once his MLS career concludes.

Messi himself has expressed a longing to return to Barcelona, the city where he spent the majority of his career, having made a recent private visit to Camp Nou that underscored his emotional attachment to the city.

According to Ciria via AS, the club needs the presence of the World Cup winner and eight-time Ballon d'Or victor to inspire fans, members, and players alike.

Although details on the exact role Lionel Messi might assume remain unclear, Ciria’s vision suggests he could play a central part in the club’s broader revival strategy, even if only in an ambassadorial or mentoring capacity.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during a press conference at Nou Camp on August 08, 2021, in Barcelona, Spain. Image credit: Eric Alonso

Source: Getty Images

Ciria vows to improve Barcelona's finances

Beyond Messi, Ciria has outlined a comprehensive plan to tackle Barcelona’s financial difficulties and improve engagement with club members. His platform, Moviment 42, promises to modernise club operations, bring professional management to key areas, and ensure supporters have a stronger voice in decision-making.

As stated by ESPN, Ciria has criticized the current system for restrictive ticket pricing, inefficient matchday operations, and a disconnect between the club and its extensive network of supporters’ associations.

He has made it clear that his candidacy is aimed at meaningful reform rather than personal or political gain, stressing the need to reset entrenched practices and preserve the club’s legacy.

According to Ciria, Barcelona has struggled to increase revenue in line with inflation while debt has continued to grow, making structural reforms essential for the future.

His platform promises actionable solutions and a renewed focus on the club’s identity and global presence, appealing to members seeking tangible improvements both on and off the pitch.

As the 2026 elections approach, Ciria’s campaign is rapidly gaining attention for its bold vision, combining a desire to see Messi return with a clear commitment to restoring Barcelona’s competitive and financial strength.

Messi’s near-return to Barcelona

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi had reportedly finalised an agreement to return to Barcelona in 2023, with a contract even prepared, but the transfer ultimately fell through.

La Pulga left his boyhood club in 2021 for Paris Saint-Germain and went on to win the 2022 World Cup with Argentina during his two seasons in France.

Source: YEN.com.gh