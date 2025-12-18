An iconic former Black Stars midfielder has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate with a decisive stance

He praised both superstars and acknowledged their unique qualities before ultimately revealing a clear preference between the two

Opinions on the long-running and often divisive GOAT debate continue to differ, even as Ronaldo and Messi approach the twilight of their illustrious careers

Former Ghanaian international Derek Boateng has added his voice to football’s most enduring argument, offering a thoughtful take on whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi deserves the greatest of all time crown.

The debate has lived on for over a decade and a half, fuelled by two careers that reshaped the modern game and raised the bar to extraordinary heights.

Derek Boateng picks Lionel Messi as the better footballer ahead of Ronaldo. Photos by Aurelien Meunier - PSG and Mike Egerton - PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Their rivalry pushed stadiums to the edge of their seats and split opinions across continents.

Each carved a legacy through relentless excellence, individual awards and unforgettable moments that continue to frame football conversations today.

Who's the GOAT: Ronaldo or Messi?

Messi’s story began at Barcelona’s La Masia academy, where his rare talent blossomed into history. The Argentine has collected a record eight Ballon d’Or awards and three FIFA Men’s Best Player honours.

At the international level, he lifted two Copa América titles before completing football’s ultimate mission with Argentina’s World Cup triumph in 2022, according to Goal.

On the flip side, Ronaldo’s rise followed a different path. Signed by Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, the Portuguese forward grew into a global superstar.

He claimed three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy in England before moving to Real Madrid in 2009.

In Spain, his fierce duels with Messi became legendary. With Portugal, he later guided his nation to European Championship glory in 2016 and added two UEFA Nations League titles to his résumé.

Boateng settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The debate has drawn opinions from fans, pundits and former players alike. Derek Boateng, who crossed paths with both icons during his La Liga spell at Getafe and Eibar, recently shared his personal view during an interview on Sporty FM on Wednesday, December 18, 2025.

"For me, I think they are different types of players," he began. Ronaldo has everything: the physique, the height, the body, the pace, and the power, but then you have Messi. Even when you are standing on the field with him, you don't respect him, but when he touches the ball, you will respect him.

"He is different; sometimes I feel he is not a human being, with the way he plays. He plays the game how he wants. Sometimes, in games where things are not going in Ronaldo's favour, he tries to do things that will bring the game to him, but for Messi, he always waits for the game to come to him. So for me, both are top players, but when you ask me personally, I will always pick Messi in my team."

Boateng’s opinion carries weight. He faced Ronaldo four times and suffered defeat on each occasion. He met Messi the same number of times and endured similar outcomes, according to Transfermarkt.

Across a career that spanned England, Spain, Israel, Greece, Germany and Sweden, the former midfielder built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most respected professionals.

Derek Boateng in action for Ghana against England during an international friendly on March 29, 2011. Photo by Mike Egerton - PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Boateng is not alone in his preference, with Mohammed Kudus also favouring Messi.

Still, others, such as Erling Haaland, have publicly backed Ronaldo, ensuring the debate remains as alive as ever.

Essien picks Ronaldo over Messi

In a related report, YEN.com.gh recalled how Michael Essien previously weighed in on the long-running GOAT debate.

Speaking in a 2018 interview with Copa 90 USA, the former Chelsea midfielder praised Lionel Messi’s exceptional talent but ultimately leaned towards Cristiano Ronaldo, citing his versatility.

Source: YEN.com.gh