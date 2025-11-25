Messi had a full agreement to return to Barcelona in 2023, with an official contract already drafted

Lionel Messi reportedly reached a full agreement to rejoin Barcelona in 2023, with an official contract even drafted to facilitate his return, but the move never materialized.

Messi had left his boyhood club in 2021 after nearly twenty years, moving to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. During his two years in France, he added the crowning achievement of his career by leading Argentina to their third World Cup title in Qatar.

According to Barca Universal, after PSG, Messi headed to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, continuing his professional journey in the United States.

Messi’s departure from Barcelona was emotional yet abrupt, as financial constraints prevented the club from offering him a contract extension. He did not get the chance for a proper farewell on the pitch in Catalonia, leaving fans and teammates alike disappointed.

Reports indicate that the 2022 World Cup champion first expressed interest in returning in January 2023, reaching out to then-manager Xavi Hernandez. The duo, who shared great success as teammates, kept in constant communication over the following months to make the move happen.

Xavi even consulted Lionel Messi’s father and informed club president Joan Laporta, who was enthusiastic about welcoming the Argentine star back. Barcelona then drafted a two-year contract for Messi and secured preliminary approval from La Liga, setting the stage for a much-anticipated reunion.

Why did Messi's return to Barcelona collapse?

Despite months of discussions, the planned homecoming collapsed in April 2023, according to GOAL. Jorge Messi relayed to Xavi that La Liga had withheld the necessary approval, and Barcelona soon realized that registering Messi while maintaining financial and regulatory compliance would be unfeasible.

Frustrated by the delay, Messi eventually accepted a move to Inter Miami, prioritizing stability and new challenges in the MLS.

A permanent return to Barcelona is now off the table, as Messi has signed a new three-year deal with Inter Miami that will extend past his 40th birthday, committing him through the 2028 season.

Meanwhile, the Catalan club has also ruled out a loan arrangement, with Laporta confirming that Messi’s return as a player is unrealistic given the club’s current project and long-term planning.

Despite his failed return to his best club, Messi continues to shine in the MLS, with Inter Miami poised for a historic first MLS Cup. The 38-year-old is set to play in the Eastern Conference final against New York City FC on November 29, just two matches away from potentially leading the American side to its inaugural championship.

While a return to Barcelona may have been a tantalizing prospect for fans, Messi’s focus remains firmly on achieving success in the United States.

