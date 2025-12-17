Brazilian superstar Neymar is on the brink of signing a fresh contract with boyhood club Santos amid transfer rumours

Neymar is expected to use the extension to focus on regaining full fitness and preparing for the 2026 World Cup

The former Barcelona star enjoyed substantial success in Spain before winning more titles in France with Paris Saint-Germain

Santos are set to honour Brazilian star Neymar with another contract extension after transfer speculations linked him with a move away from the club where he scored 136 goals across 225 games between 2009 and 2013.

The 33-year-old returned to his boyhood club on January 30 of this year after a challenging stint at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

Neymar is on the verge of signing a contract extension at Santos as he eyes a place in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad. Image credit: Marco Buenavista/Sports Press Photo

Injuries limited his playing time and prevented the former Barcelona winger from performing at his usual high standards.

Before moving to Saudi Arabia, Neymar had already amassed an impressive collection of honours, including eight trophies with Barcelona, highlighted by a Champions League victory in 2015, and a further 12 silverware during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar during his time at FC Barcelona. Image credit: Pablo Serrano

Neymar to extend Santos contract

Now, despite links to other clubs, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Manchester United, Neymar has prioritised remaining at Santos. According to ESPN, the 33-year-old has reportedly reached an agreement with Santos to extend his contract until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to ESPN, both Neymar and Santos are in advanced discussions over a six-month extension to his current deal, which was set to expire at the end of the month.

The move comes after Neymar played a pivotal role in helping Santos retain their top-flight status last season, ending speculation over a potential exit.

Since returning to Brazil earlier this year, Neymar has contributed 12 goals and six assists in 30 appearances, per Transfermarkt stats, showcasing his continued influence on the pitch.

Although his future at Santos now appears settled, Neymar is expected to undergo surgery on a lingering knee injury. The procedure, which follows him playing through discomfort at the end of last season, will sideline him for approximately a month.

Currently enjoying a post-season break, the 2015 Ballon d'Or second runner-up will return in time for the new Brazilian league campaign, scheduled to kick off at the end of January.

Meanwhile, this extension ensures Neymar remains focused on helping Brazil move forward through to the 2026 World Cup while continuing to make an impact at the club where his professional journey began.

Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that World Cup selections will be based strongly on current form, meaning even Neymar must prove his fitness and performance to secure a spot in the squad.

