Pep Guardiola had the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City but chose to turn it down.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo operated at an elite, world-class level for the majority of his glittering career.

Whether starring for Manchester United, Real Madrid or Juventus, he consistently dominated on the pitch and enjoyed success almost everywhere he played.

Now in the latter stages of his career, Ronaldo is based in Saudi Arabia, where he continues to thrive with Al-Nassr.

The veteran forward joined the Saudi Pro League side in late 2022 following a turbulent second spell at Old Trafford. Since then, he has averaged close to a goal per game for the club, underlining his enduring quality.

However, before making the move to the Middle East, Ronaldo had reportedly offered himself to Manchester City.

Under Guardiola, City have scaled the very summit of both English and European football, becoming the first club in Premier League history to win four consecutive league titles. Keen to be part of that success, Ronaldo was open to joining the reigning champions.

Despite the appeal of adding a global icon to his squad, Guardiola ultimately decided against the move.

Why Guardiola turned down Ronaldo

A book chronicling Guardiola’s time at Manchester City, published in 2024, shed light on several behind-the-scenes stories from his spell in England.

One of the most eye-catching revelations was that Guardiola had the chance to sign Ronaldo on a free transfer after his departure from Manchester United but opted not to pursue the deal.

According to the Daily Mail, the City manager’s decision was driven by his belief that Ronaldo would not fit naturally into his carefully constructed system at the Etihad.

While a move across the city would have caused outrage among Manchester United supporters, Ronaldo was willing to make the switch and would have worn the sky-blue shirt had Guardiola given his approval.

Having painstakingly built an intricate, highly disciplined system at City, with every player fully committed to his philosophy, Guardiola was reluctant to risk destabilising the squad by introducing a figure of Ronaldo’s stature.

Given the unprecedented success City have enjoyed under his leadership, it is difficult to argue with the Catalan coach’s judgement.

In full, the report said:

"He offered himself to City last summer but Pep wasn't interested. There's no question at all that Guardiola respects his immense ability to finish chances as well as his superb physical condition, but how could this type of player fit into the precision machine the Catalan has painstakingly and strategically built at City? Thanks but no thanks, Cristiano."

Since arriving in 2016, Guardiola has transformed Manchester City into a modern football dynasty, per ESPN.

While success did not come instantly, he gradually reshaped the club into one of the finest teams the Premier League has ever seen, winning six league titles and shattering numerous records along the way.

From the 2017/18 side that became the first in Premier League history to surpass the 100-point mark, to the 2022/23 team that delivered a historic treble, Guardiola has overseen some extraordinary highs at the Etihad.

His impact has been so profound that he is now regarded as one of the greatest managers ever to work in English football, and City’s decision to appoint him more than nine years ago will forever be remembered as the turning point that altered the club’s destiny.

