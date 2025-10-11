Inter Miami are reportedly preparing a bold move to sign Neymar, reuniting him with former Barcelona teammates Messi and Suarez

Neymar is seeking a fresh start, as Miami offers the platform to regain his peak form and return to top-level football

The iconic MSN trio once dominated European football, winning multiple trophies and producing staggering goal numbers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Inter Miami CF are reportedly exploring a bold move to bring Santos star Neymar to the MLS, potentially reuniting the iconic attacking trio from Barcelona.

Although the Brazilian forward still has a few months remaining on his contract with his boyhood club, speculation suggests he could be open to a new challenge, especially with next summer’s World Cup taking place in the United States.

Inter Miami reportedly plan to sign Neymar as they aim to recreate Barcelona's iconic MSN trio with Messi and Suarez. Image credit: Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Neymar to rejoin Messi and Suarez in MLS

The Florida-based club, owned by David Beckham, has already bolstered its squad with three of Lionel Messi’s former Barcelona teammates: Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

With Busquets and Alba expected to leave at season’s end, Inter Miami is eager to refresh the roster while keeping Messi as the central figure. Bringing Neymar back into the fold alongside Messi and Suarez would provide a huge boost to their attacking force.

According to the Daily Mail, Neymar could make the move as early as January when his Santos contract expires. The Brazilian could slot in on the left wing, taking over the position previously held by Alba, who is expected to be replaced by newly targeted signing Sergio Reguilon.

The ex-Manchester United and Tottenham full-back brings extensive European experience and could be instrumental in rejuvenating the team alongside football’s elite.

Like Reguilon, Neymar is seeking a career revival. His high-profile move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia failed to deliver the form and consistency expected, leaving him on the fringes of Brazil’s national team and out of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans. A reunion with Messi and Suarez in Miami could provide the ideal platform for the forward to regain his peak performance.

Neymar’s return to Santos was initially seen as a way to reignite his spark in Brazilian football. However, the move has yet to hit the heights anticipated. The club currently faces struggles near the relegation zone, and the forward has been under constant scrutiny from the media, with injuries and off-field issues compounding the challenge. A fresh start in Miami might be just what he needs.

The glory days of MSN at Barcelona

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar—collectively known as MSN—are remembered as one of the most lethal attacking trios in football history.

Messi, Suarez, and Neymar (MSN) scored a combined 364 goals and offered 174 assists for Barcelona. Image credit: Doyle

Source: Getty Images

Their partnership at Barcelona brought an incredible treble in the 2014/15 season and saw them accumulate a haul of trophies including two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup, and a Club World Cup, as noted by Sporting News. Together, they notched an astonishing 364 goals and 174 assists over three years.

If Inter Miami successfully reunites this legendary trio, Beckham will likely dream of dominating the MLS. While replicating their Barcelona form entirely is improbable, even a fraction of their previous output could make the Herons a formidable force in American football.

Neymar's Santos contract extension

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Neymar explained his decision to sign a new contract with Santos.

He cited loyalty to his boyhood club among other factors and a desire to help the team overcome its current challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh