A former teammate has revealed how Ronaldo’s arrival instantly transformed standards and mentality inside the Juventus dressing room

Two special Cristiano Ronaldo’s qualities are seen as the defining factors that separate him from Lionel Messi

The Portuguese icon is still chasing history, with the 1,000 career goals landmark firmly within sight

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have defined a generation, producing a rivalry that may never be repeated. Between them, they have collected 13 Ballons d’Or, shattered countless records, and inspired millions across the globe.

Even as their careers move into the twilight years, both icons continue to perform at an elite level, reinforcing their legendary status in world football.

Claudio Marchisio draws the line to the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi GOAT debate. Image credit: Abdullah Ahmed, Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo, now 40, remains a dominant force with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, while 38-year-old Messi has committed his future to Inter Miami after extending his stay in Major League Soccer.

Their longevity has redefined expectations around age, fitness, and professionalism, with both players widely tipped to feature at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Among those reflecting on their greatness is former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio, who believes the former Real Madrid talisman's journey offers a more powerful blueprint for aspiring footballers than Messi’s natural brilliance.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 955 career goals, with Claudio Marchisio rating him over Lionel Messi. Image credit: Juan Albert-UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Marchisio highlights Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality

Marchisio, who played alongside Ronaldo during the Portuguese star’s time in Turin, argues that what separates Ronaldo is his relentless self-improvement.

In his view, as stated by World Soccer Talk, Cristiano Ronaldo was already a global star but chose to push himself even further through discipline, sacrifice, and constant hard work. That commitment, Marchisio feels, makes Ronaldo the ideal role model for young players aiming to reach the very top.

By contrast, he describes Messi as a once-in-a-generation talent blessed with extraordinary natural ability, someone whose genius seemed effortless from an early age.

While Messi’s trophy haul, now standing at 47 major honours, according to Transfermarkt, Marchisio believes Ronaldo’s path shows what can be achieved through determination and an obsessive drive to improve.

The Ronaldo effect at Juventus and beyond

The former Italian footballer also recalled the atmosphere inside Juventus when Ronaldo arrived from Real Madrid. Despite the club being accustomed to signing elite players, the Portuguese forward’s arrival created a different energy altogether.

Training sessions, dressing-room dynamics, and expectations instantly shifted, underlining Ronaldo’s unique aura and influence even among world-class teammates.

Still contracted in the Middle East until 2027, Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down. With his sights set on reaching 1,000 official goals and the dream of one day sharing the pitch with his son, Cristiano Jr, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner appears ready to extend his remarkable career deep into his forties.

In an era defined by two unparalleled superstars, the debate may never be settled. Yet for many, Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of greatness stands as the ultimate example of what dedication and ambition can achieve in modern football.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo score 1000 goals?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the major talking point of whether Cristiano Ronaldo can reach the 1,000 career goals milestone, offering detailed context and a clear assessment of how realistic the target is at this stage of his career.

As of December 17, 2025, the Al-Nassr ace has racked up 955 career goals for club and country, including 450 and 145 for Real Madrid and Manchester United, respectively.

Source: YEN.com.gh