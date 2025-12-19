Iconic Norwegian coach Åge Hareide has passed away at the age of 72 following a battle with brain cancer

Tributes have poured in from across the football world, celebrating his tactical brilliance and leadership, with Man City among those paying a touching tribute in his honour

Hareide was widely respected throughout his career for his sharp tactical insight, strong leadership, and lasting contribution to football in Scandinavia

Åge Hareide, one of the most influential figures in Norwegian football history, has passed away at the age of 72.

He died on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at home, surrounded by his family, after a short illness following a brain cancer diagnosis in July.

Åge Hareide dies aged 72 after a brief illness. Photo by Stephen McCarthy.

Source: Getty Images

His son Bendik confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional message to VG.

“Dad fell asleep tonight, at home with his family around him. Now he has played his last game. We are eternally grateful for all the love we have received during the time he has been ill,” he wrote.

Åge Hareide: Remembering the Norwegian icon

Born in Hareid, the former defender enjoyed a 17-year playing career before seamlessly transitioning into management.

Over time, Hareide became a towering presence on the Scandinavian football scene, earning respect not just for results, but for the calm authority he carried wherever he worked.

His coaching career delivered success across borders. He won league titles in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, a rare achievement that underlined his adaptability and deep understanding of the game.

At Malmö FF, he guided the club to the Champions League and laid foundations that still shape their identity today.

International football brought his most celebrated moments. Hareide led Denmark to the 2018 World Cup, where his side exited dramatically in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia, who later reached the final.

He also steered Denmark to qualification for UEFA EURO 2020 and previously served as head coach of Norway between 2003 and 2008. Iceland also benefited from his experience during a spell on their bench.

For his contribution, he received widespread recognition. Denmark honoured him as Coach of the Year and appointed him a Knight of the Order of the Dannebrog. In Norway, he was awarded Kniksen’s honorary prize, according to Sporten.

Åge Hareide on the touchline during Iceland's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Portugal on November 19, 2023. Photo by Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Tributes pour in for Åge Hareide

Hareide’s influence extended beyond the touchline. Manchester City, where he became the club’s first Norwegian player, paid tribute to a man who wore their colours between 1981 and 1982.

"Manchester City are saddened to learn that Åge Hareide, the Club's first Norwegian player, has passed away at age 72. Åge played 24 games for the Blues from 1981 to 1982 and later managed Norway, Denmark and Iceland during an incredible 54 year career as player and manager."

Swedish giants Malmö were among the clubs that felt his impact most deeply. Former captain Markus Rosenberg described his legacy in glowing terms.

“He was unique in many ways. I never think MFF would have been where they are today if it hadn't been for him,” he told Expressen.

Åge leaves behind trophies, memories and a lasting imprint on Scandinavian football, remembered as much for his humanity as for his success.

