Tragedy has once again hit the football world following the sudden death of Bosnian coach Mladen Zizovic, who collapsed during a live match

The 44-year-old had only been appointed head coach of Radnički 1923 ten days before his shocking death on Sunday, November 2

Zizovic leaves behind three children, and heartfelt tributes have since poured in from fans, players, and clubs across Europe

European football is reeling from the devastating loss of Bosnian coach Mladen Zizovic, who tragically passed away on Sunday after collapsing during a Serbian Super League match between Radnički 1923 and Mladost.

The heartbreaking incident occurred just 22 minutes into the game.

Mladen Zizovic dies after collapsing during Radnički 1923 vs Mladost encounter in the Serbian Super League. Photo by Charles McQuillan.

Source: Getty Images

Mladen Zizovic dies after collapsing mid-game

Zizovic, who was on the touchline guiding his team, suddenly fell in the technical area, prompting immediate medical attention.

Paramedics rushed to his aid, and the 44-year-old was swiftly transported to the hospital, but despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, as cited by Sun Sport.

The shocking moment left players and officials from both sides in tears, unable to continue the game after witnessing such a tragedy unfold before their eyes.

Watch the heartbreaking video:

Zizovic had been appointed only weeks earlier, on October 23, and the Mladost fixture marked his third outing in charge of Radnički 1923.

His untimely death has since sent waves of grief across Bosnia, Serbia, and the broader football community.

Tributes pour in for Mladen Zizovic

Messages of sympathy have flooded in from clubs and associations mourning the respected tactician, who leaves behind three children.

The Football Association of Serbia said in a statement:

“The Football Association of Serbia has received with deep sorrow and disbelief the news of the sudden death of FK Radnički 1923 coach Mladen Zizovic, who passed away during the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia match between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani. His untimely departure represents a tremendous loss for the entire football community.”

Red Star Belgrade added:

“FK Crvena Zvezda expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mladen Zizovic, as well as to the members of FK Radnicki 1923. Rest in peace, Mladen.”

Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade also shared their condolences, writing:

“With sadness, we received the news that Radnicki’s coach from Kragujevac, Mladen Zizovic, has suddenly passed away. Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and club."

Mladen Zizovic leaves behind three children. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Before his coaching career, Zizovic enjoyed a decent playing spell with several clubs, including Radnik Bijeljina, Zrinjski Mostar, Rudar Ugljevik, Borac Banja Luka, Tirana, and Mladost Rogatica, as noted by Sarajevo Times.

In a sad twist, the same day Zizovic collapsed, a Ghana Division Two League game between Sekondi Hasaacas and BIS Paradise was briefly halted after a player fainted on the pitch.

Quick intervention from the Naval Base and Air Force medical team at the venue saved his life.

Zizovic’s passing comes barely a month after Ghanaian veteran coach Annor Walker’s death on October 2, deepening football’s collective grief.

Veteran Italian coach dies at 84

In a related but sad report, YEN.com.gh shared that Italian football is mourning the death of veteran coach Giovanni Galeone.

The 84-year-old, known for his attacking philosophy and for nurturing top talents, passed away at the Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine.

Source: YEN.com.gh