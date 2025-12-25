Barcelona has entered the hunt for a promising Belgian winger, going head-to-head with leading Premier League sides

The young talent has stood out in Ligue 1, drawing interest even while tied to a long-term contract at his current club

A mix of financial and personal considerations could shape his next move, leaving Europe’s elite clubs eager for a decision

This summer, Barcelona has been active in the transfer market, signing Joan Garcia from Espanyol and bringing in Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United, complete with an option to buy.

Under Deco’s guidance, the club has been working within these acquisitions, striving to balance sporting ambition with financial realities.

Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool chase Lyon's 20-year-old gem Malick Fofana. Image credit: Jean Michel

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Fichajes, Barcelona have now entered a competitive race with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Liverpool to sign 20-year-old Belgian winger Malick Fofana, who currently plays for Lyon in Ligue 1. Fofana has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

Fofana’s rise and Lyon situation

According to Sempre Barca, Fofana has already racked up a 25-goal contribution, 17 goals, and 8 assists in 74 appearances for Lyon, showcasing his ability to influence matches consistently.

With a contract running until 2028, he is under long-term security, yet Lyon’s fragile financial position could make a transfer more achievable for interested clubs.

The Belgian winger impressed during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, particularly in the clash against Kazakhstan at Lotto Park in Brussels, further highlighting his potential on the international stage.

His performances suggest he is ready for a major step in his career, with top European clubs now circling for his signature.

Malick Fofana is one of the brightest young talents in Ligue 1, as European giants compete to sign him. Image credit: Abel Hernandes

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona’s strategic move

While Arsenal and Liverpool have monitored Fofana for some time, Barcelona have recently stepped up their pursuit, reportedly contacting the player’s representatives about a potential move.

The club sees Lyon’s financial situation as an opportunity to negotiate a reasonable transfer fee and favourable terms.

Fofana’s immense potential has caught Barcelona’s eye, with the club viewing him as a key asset for both domestic and European campaigns. His pace, versatility, and goal-scoring ability make him a highly coveted addition.

However, with multiple clubs showing interest, a bidding war could ensue. Premier League sides often have greater financial resources than Barcelona, which may influence negotiations. Ultimately, Fofana’s personal preference could prove decisive in determining his next destination.

For now, all eyes remain on the young Belgian as Europe’s top clubs vie for his signature, with the possibility of a high-profile transfer looming. Barcelona, Arsenal, and Liverpool will each hope to convince Fofana that their project offers the best platform for his continued development and future success.

