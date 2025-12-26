Barcelona have reportedly identified an African striker as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski

Injuries have slowed the momentum of the former Bayern Munich forward, prompting Hansi Flick’s squad to explore alternative options

Osimhen has yet to open his scoring account at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Barcelona’s search for a permanent successor to Robert Lewandowski has taken an interesting twist, as the club evaluates potential targets amid ongoing financial constraints.

Their ability to secure a new striker will largely hinge on the resources they can make available before next summer, though several candidates are already being considered.

Manager Hansi Flick and FC Barcelona are interested in Victor Osimhen's deal from Galatasaray. Image credit: Paul Miller

Source: Getty Images

Reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona are closely monitoring Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong and Borussia Dortmund’s in-form forward Serhou Guirassy.

Both players are considered attainable targets compared to the elite strikers also being discussed within the Camp Nou offices.

Barcelona targets Nigeria's Victor Osimhen

Among the more ambitious names linked to Barça are Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Julian Alvarez, superstars who would cost a fortune. Now, according to Football Espana, Galatasaray’s record signing Victor Osimhen has been added to Barcelona's dream list.

Osimhen, signed from Napoli by the Turkish club for €75 million, has been impressive this season, scoring six goals in nine matches. However, with his contract extending until 2029, any transfer involving the Nigerian striker seems financially unlikely at this point.

Galatasaray forward Osimhen emerges as Barcelona target. Image credit: Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Still, his name being mentioned reflects the type of striker Barcelona are looking for: physically dominant, quick, and capable of bullying defenders inside the box, as noted by Get Spanish Football News.

Barcelona’s search reflects a desire to replicate Lewandowski’s role while adding more pace and aggression to their attack. Although the Polish veteran remains important, his slower speed has reduced his threat in behind, forcing the team to depend more on hold-up play and midfield transitions.

While signing the Super Eagles striker may not be feasible at the moment, his presence on Barcelona’s wishlist underscores the club’s aim to secure a powerful, world-class forward, someone capable of scoring goals and commanding the attack in the mold of Lewandowski’s legacy.

Osimhen at 2025 AFCON

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen played 86 minutes in Nigeria’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations on December 12.

The ex-Napoli striker looked lively throughout the match, constantly testing the opposition’s defense and creating chances, even though he was unable to find the back of the net.

Osimhen will now turn his focus to Nigeria’s next challenge: a crucial clash against Tunisia on Saturday. Facing one of the toughest fixtures in Group C, the Super Eagles will rely on Osimhen’s pace, skill, and finishing ability to break down a disciplined Tunisian defense.

After showing glimpses of his attacking threat against Tanzania, fans will be eager to see the striker deliver his first goal of the tournament and help Nigeria secure vital points as they aim to progress to the knockout stages.

