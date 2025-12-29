There is a new twist in Antoine Semenyo's potential transfer to Manchester City after his superlative performance for Bournemouth

The Ghanaian's prolific form has made him one of the most sought-after attackers ahead of the January window, with several Premier League heavyweights monitoring his situation

Any interested club faces a tight deadline, with Semenyo’s £65 million release clause only valid until the second week of January

The transfer saga surrounding Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is already gathering pace, even before the January window has officially opened.

Semenyo has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout performers this season, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in just 16 appearances for the Cherries.

Antoine Semenyo has a £65 million release clause in his Bournemouth contract and has interest from a slew of cubs. Photo: Bournemouth.

Only Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago have found the net more times in the top flight, fuelling the belief that the Ghana international is now ready to take the next step in his career.

The former Bristol City attacker is not short of suitors, with several leading Premier League clubs closely monitoring his situation.

Per the Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have registered their interest but were politely rejected, with Semenyo believed to favour a move elsewhere in January.

Manchester United have also been linked, while Chelsea recently explored a potential deal before opting to step away, convinced they already possess sufficient attacking depth.

Liverpool enter the Semenyo frame again

In a fresh twist, the Daily Mail reports that Bournemouth expect Liverpool to emerge as “serious suitors” for the 25-year-old.

Semenyo caught the eye against the Reds earlier this season at Anfield, scoring twice in the opening game of the campaign. That match was briefly paused after he was subjected to an alleged racist comment from a supporter.

Antoine Semenyo against Liverpool's Milos Kerkez in a Premier League game. Photo: Bournemouth.

Liverpool also have recent transfer business with Bournemouth, having signed left-back Milos Kerkez for around £40 million last summer.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is reportedly considering an approach to his former club for a player Liverpool have admired for some time.

Although the Reds strengthened their attack in the last window, their options have been hit by a significant blow, with record £125 million signing Alexander Isak facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured leg against Tottenham.

Semenyo sets new Man City transfer deadline

Before scoring against Brentford in a 4-1 defeat, Semenyo spent time weighing up his future and the options available to him.

Manchester City remain firmly in the picture, viewing him as a player who could add an extra edge to their Premier League title push, even if it could see winger Oscar Bobb depart on loan.

City are keen to move quickly and conclude any deal at the very start of the window, which opens on Thursday.

Their urgency is driven by the £65 million release clause in Semenyo’s Bournemouth contract, signed last summer and running until 2030.

However, that clause must be triggered before it expires in the second week of January.

Semenyo would like the formalities of a possible transfer wrapped up as soon as possible so that he is essentially a Manchester City player when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Why Guardiola likes Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pep Guardiola is increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Semenyo, with club sources outlining why the Bournemouth forward has become such a priority target.

Interest in the Ghanaian attacker has been widespread, with all of England’s traditional big six - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham - registering their admiration.

