Former Ghana World Cup striker Matthew Amoah has returned to NAC Breda in a key technical role for the rest of the 2025/26 season

NAC Breda have had to turn to club legends to revive their struggling attack in the current Eredivisie season

Matthew Amoah reunites with ex-Ghana captain Andre Ayew, as well as two other Ghana internationals

Former Ghana striker Matthew Amoah has made a return to familiar surroundings at NAC Breda after being appointed to the club’s technical staff, where he will work alongside ex-forward Anouar Diba.

Both men have been tasked with sharpening and developing NAC’s attacking department.

Former Ghana striker Matthew Amoah (#14) returns to NAC Breda as a coach. Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar

The club confirmed the decision in an official statement on December 26, 2025, before announcing Andre Ayew's capture five days later.

Announcing the move, technical director Peter Maas highlighted the value the pair brings to the setup. He explained that Amoah and Diba add specialised attacking knowledge to the existing coaching team, noting that they have already been doing impressive, focused work within the club’s youth academy and are now ready to transfer that experience to the senior side.

NAC Breda are enduring a difficult 2025/26 Eredivisie campaign and currently sit 18th in the 18-club league, having collected just 13 points from 17 games.

Amoah is no stranger to success at the club. According to Transfermarkt, between 2007 and 2011, he was one of NAC’s most reliable scorers, registering 57 goals and 12 assists in more than 130 appearances.

Diba also left his mark during his spell from 2002 to 2007, featuring in over 120 matches and recording 20 goals alongside 20 assists.

On the international stage, Matthew Amoah represented Ghana at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and finished his Black Stars career with 45 caps and 12 goals.

In his new role, the former striker will now link up with Ghanaian trio Kamal Sowah, Dennis Odoi, and ex-Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who just joined NAC’s squad until the end of the current season.

Andre Ayew joins NAC Breda for the rest of the 2025/26 Eredivisie season. Image credit: NAC Breda

The son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele has made nearly 600 official appearances across the Champions League, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Premier League, Championship, and Turkish Super Lig, scoring over 160 goals in these matches, according to Transfermarkt.

Reacting to his transfer to Breda, Ayew said:

“I'm someone who loves challenges, both personally and as part of a team. I find that here at NAC. I want to do everything I can to help the club and my teammates. We're in a situation where staying in the Eredivisie is the only thing that matters.

Matthew Amoah avoids social media spotlight

