Andre Ayew has taken a major step in his career by signing for Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda for the second half of the 2025/26 season

The ex-Ghana captain has opened up publicly for the first time since completing the move on a free transfer

A vastly experienced figure at both club and international level, Ayew has featured in more than 600 professional matches across his career

Ghana legend Andre Ayew has completed a move to Dutch Eredivisie outfit NAC Breda in the winter transfer window.

The 36-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season after spending the first half of the 2025/26 campaign without a club and arrives in the Netherlands seeking a new challenge.

NAC Breda unveil Andre Ayew. Photo: NAC Breda.

Source: Getty Images

NAC Breda confirmed the former Black Stars captain’s arrival on a free transfer on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, following the successful completion of his medical.

Ayew had been unattached since leaving French Ligue 1 side Le Havre at the end of the 2024/25 season, bringing an end to several months on the sidelines before securing his return to top-flight European football.

Ayew brings vast experience and an outstanding international pedigree, having earned 120 caps for Ghana’s Black Stars across a distinguished career.

Speaking after sealing the move, Ayew said he was motivated by the challenge ahead and the club’s fight for survival.

“I'm someone who really enjoys challenges, both personally and as part of a team. I find that here at NAC. I want to do everything I can to help the club and my teammates."

The veteran forward highlighted the importance of mentality in difficult moments and called on the players and supporters to face the second half of the season together with belief and resilience.

"We're in a situation where staying in the Eredivisie is the only thing that matters. The mental aspect is perhaps the most important thing in this situation. Together with our supporters, we must fight this battle head-on in the second half of the season.”

Former Ghana captain Andre Ayew. Photo: @ghanablackstars.

Source: Getty Images

NAC Breda technical director Peter Maas echoed that sentiment, revealing that Ayew’s hunger and professionalism stood out during discussions.

Maas noted that the club is in a challenging position but believes Ayew’s character, experience and ability to handle pressure can make an immediate difference as NAC push to secure safety in the months ahead.

"Andre is eager to help NAC in their fight for survival. That became very clear from our conversations,” Maas said via Ghanasoccernet.

“We are in a tough situation, but Ayew has also experienced challenging moments in his career.”

He added that Ayew’s professionalism and personal discipline were key factors behind the move, stressing that the club believes his experience and qualities can make an immediate difference.

“He is a true sportsman who takes good care of himself, and we believe that with his experience and specific qualities, he can be of value to NAC right now,” Maas concluded.

Ayew joins head coach Carl Hoefkens' squad immediately. NAC will resume training on Friday, January 2nd, at the BO Infra Training Complex in Zundert, per Foot Africa.

The son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele has made nearly 600 official appearances across the Champions League, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Premier League, Championship, and Turkish Super Lig, scoring over 160 goals in these matches, according to Transfermarkt.

