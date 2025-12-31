Andre Ayew has taken a significant step by signing for Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda for the second half of the 2025/26 season

The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup champion with Ghana has spoken for the first time since his free transfer

Andre Ayew boasts rich experience in both club and international football, having appeared in more than 600 matches

Andre Ayew has officially responded following his move to Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda on a free transfer, with the club confirming the signing on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The 36-year-old veteran Ghanaian winger was without a club since leaving Le Havre at the end of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season.

On Tuesday, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Ghana captain underwent a medical evaluation in the Netherlands, as the name of the club was not yet known.

Now, according to NAC Breda, they are delighted to secure the signature of Ayew, who has over 120 caps and 24 international goals for the Ghana Black Stars.

The Dutch side referred to the fact that Ayew has made his mark in European football, particularly at Olympique de Marseille, Swansea City, and West Ham United.

The son of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele has made nearly 600 official appearances across the Champions League, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Premier League, Championship, and Turkish Super Lig, scoring over 160 goals in these matches, according to Transfermarkt.

Reacting to his transfer to Breda, Ayew said:

“I'm someone who loves challenges, both personally and as part of a team. I find that here at NAC. I want to do everything I can to help the club and my teammates. We're in a situation where staying in the Eredivisie is the only thing that matters.

The mental aspect is perhaps the most important factor in this. Together with our supporters, we must fight this battle wholeheartedly in the second half of the season.”

Andre Ayew's full career stats

Across his club career, Andre Ayew has amassed a remarkable record, featuring in 590 matches and registering 163 goals along with 64 assists, per Transfermarkt stats.

During his first stint at Marseille between 2007 and 2015, Ayew scored 60 goals and contributed 2 assists, making a significant impact in France’s Ligue 1.

After moving on, he returned to France, signing for Le Havre in 2023, netting 10 goals and providing 1 assist in 48 appearances, before leaving in the summer of this year.

In England, Ayew recorded 47 goals for Swansea City, while adding 12 goals during his time at West Ham United. He also made 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest.

Beyond Europe, the 120-capped Ghana star's career includes international experiences, having played under Xavi Hernandez at Al Sadd in Qatar and featuring for Turkish side Fenerbahce, further highlighting his adaptability and global footballing footprint.

Andre Ayew urged to sign for Hearts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sports journalist Raymond Nyamador of Sporty FM encouraged Andre Ayew to join Hearts of Oak in the local league.

He suggested that playing domestically could improve Ayew’s chances of earning a recall to the national team.

