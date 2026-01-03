James Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan exited the 2025 AFCON following a spirited defeat to Senegal in the Round of 16

The Falcons of Jediane departed the tournament with pride, having surpassed expectations under the leadership of the Ghanaian tactician

Senegal, meanwhile, advance to the quarter-finals, where they will meet the winner of the Tunisia vs Mali clash

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s fairytale run at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) came to a halt on Saturday, January 3, 2026, as Sudan bowed out following a 3-1 defeat to Senegal in the round of 16.

The result ended a campaign that captured hearts across the continent, even as the Teranga Lions once again showed their pedigree on the big stage.

Senegal overpower Sudan after early scare

Before kickoff, Senegal were clear favourites against a Sudan side that had failed to score throughout the group phase.

But just six minutes into the contest, Aamir Abdallah stunned the West Africans at the Grande Stade de Tangier with a thunderous left-footed strike against the flow of play, per CAF Online.

According to African football expert Micky Jnr, the goal marked Sudan’s first at the AFCON since Muhammed El-Issed, who scored against Ghana in the final back on 16 February 1970.

The opener briefly unsettled Senegal, who had controlled possession from the start. Calm soon returned, driven by the presence of Sadio Mané, who famously turned down Man United before sealing his move to Liverpool in 2016.

The former Reds talisman produced a moment of class in the 29th minute, slipping a precise pass into Pape Gueye’s path for the equaliser. The assist also carried historic value, underlining Mané’s influence in decisive moments.

Momentum swung fully before the break. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Nicolas Jackson turned provider, setting up Gueye for his second strike of the evening to complete the turnaround and hand Senegal a deserved lead.

After the interval, the pattern remained unchanged. Senegal dominated the ball, limited Sudan to hopeful attempts and dictated the tempo.

Any lingering doubt disappeared late on when 17-year-old substitute Ibrahim Mbaye finished clinically from another Mané assist, sealing the contest and confirming progression for the former champions.

Sudan's AFCON story amid Senegal's qualification

While defeat ended Sudan’s journey, Appiah’s men left with heads held high.

Across four matches, they displayed organisation, courage and belief, qualities that earned respect well beyond their borders.

Reaching the knockout phase and troubling elite opposition ensured AFCON 2025 will be remembered fondly in Sudanese football history.

Senegal now marches on with confidence. A quarter-final meeting with either Tunisia or Mali awaits, and with rhythm building at the right time, the 2021 champions will feel well placed to chase a second continental crown.

