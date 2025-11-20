Sadio Mané has revealed why he turned down Manchester United before signing for their Premier League rivals, Liverpool

The Senegalese forward’s decision to choose Anfield over Old Trafford proved to be a masterstroke, as he went on to enjoy seven trophy-laden seasons in Merseyside

Now 33, Mané currently plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the rapidly growing Saudi Pro League

Sadio Mané’s switch to Liverpool in 2016 changed the course of his career, yet his football journey could easily have taken him to Manchester instead.

The Senegal international has now shared the untold story of how he nearly joined the Red Devils.

While speaking with Rio Ferdinand on his podcast, the former Southampton winger recalled receiving strong interest from the 20-time English champions during his rise on the south coast of England.

Sadio Mane explains his decision to turn down Manchester United before joining Liverpool in 2016. Photos by Visionhaus and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Discussions advanced smoothly, and the prospect of moving to Old Trafford looked real. Still, something about the move made him pause.

Why Sadio Mane snubbed Manchester United

Mané, who missed Senegal's high-profile friendly against England in June due to personal reasons, revealed that United’s attacking options at the time made him uncertain about earning regular minutes. In his own words, the list of names ahead of him felt overwhelming.

"Manchester United called me that time," he said, as quoted by ESPN.

"I was talking to Van Gaal. I was talking to Van Gaal at that time. Rooney was there. And Di María was there. And … and Depay was there. When they failed to get me, they bought Martial."

He added that Louis van Gaal reached out personally.

"Van Gaal called me and he said, 'Mané, how are you? What are you doing? I want you to come to Manchester United.'"

Sadio Mane with the Carabao Cup with his Liverpool teammates in the background on their open-top bus trophy parade on May 29, 2022. Photo by OLI SCARFF.

Source: Getty Images

Sadio, who disclosed the number of kids he wants in a previous interview, admitted his biggest concern was simple.

Although Van Gaal encouraged him to trust his talent, Mané felt unconvinced.

"I was not convinced about his explanation. I talked to the coach, but he told me that I would play if I am good; if not … But at the time, me, I was not ready. I was young. I still needed someone to help me more."

The uncertainty led him to hold off on the move. Not long after, Jürgen Klopp reached out with a direct plan for how Mané would thrive in his system.

The clarity of that proposal, compared to his doubts about United, made the decision straightforward.

Sadio Mane's performance at Liverpool

His seven years at Liverpool turned him into a club legend. He featured 269 times, scoring 120 goals and providing 46 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, he formed one of the most devastating attacks in Europe.

Mané lifted every major trophy available in that era, including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He later joined Bayern Munich in 2022 and now plays for Al-Nassr with Cristiano Ronaldo.

