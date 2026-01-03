Sudan will meet Senegal in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with far more at stake than a place in the quarter-finals

The nation has been ravaged by conflict since April 2023, when rival militia factions clashed over plans for integration, a crisis that has claimed thousands of lives and forced millions from their homes

Now coached by Kwesi Appiah, Sudan are hoping football can serve as a powerful symbol of unity and peace as they chase a remarkable upset against Senegal

Sudan will lock horns with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 at the Grand Stade de Tangier on Saturday, kicking off the tournament’s knockout stage.

Kwesi Appiah’s team progressed as one of the best third-placed sides after finishing third in Group E, while the Teranga Lions topped Group D with seven points from three matches.

Kwesi Appiah's men struggled to find the net in the group phase, relying on a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea courtesy of an own goal.

Sudan last lifted the trophy in 1970, back when the tournament featured only eight teams and went straight to the semi-finals.

Beyond chasing football glory and a place in history, Sudan hopes that a shock victory over Senegal could offer a glimmer of peace to a nation long scarred by conflict.

The civil war in Sudan erupted in mid-2023 between two factions: the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF, originally part of the Janjaweed militia, had been recruited by the Sudanese government two decades ago to operate in Darfur.

The conflict ignited after the two sides clashed over plans to merge their forces. Since then, hundreds of thousands have lost their lives, and millions more have been displaced, creating one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Despite these challenges, Sudan’s national football team has defied the odds to qualify for AFCON, even though they haven’t played at home in over three years. Many of the country’s top football clubs now compete in the Rwandan league.

Kwesi Appiah hopes AFCON success can end war

Sudan is hoping that success at AFCON can spark a sense of peace. Head coach Kwesi Appiah, a Ghanaian, expressed his belief that the team’s performance in Morocco could help unite the nation.

“It is not something we want to talk about lightly, but we hope that if we win, it could help calm the war—or even bring it to an end. There was a game we won in a FIFA World Cup qualifier where the armies put their guns down, and everyone celebrated. Football can change things in this world,” Appiah said at a press conference.

Mohamed Abdelrahman added via CAF Online:

“We feel proud and happy because we were able to bring joy to the Sudanese people. Fans everywhere are following the team’s journey with passion despite the ongoing conflict. Football has become the one source of happiness in these difficult times.”

Meanwhile, fans can catch Senegal vs Sudan live in English through various broadcasters, depending on their location. The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (Ghana time).

According to Goal, in the USA, Senegal vs Sudan can be watched live on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on 4seven. Fans in Canada can tune in via beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

