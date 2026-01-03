The 2025 AFCON has entered its decisive phase following a thrilling group stage that delivered 87 goals across the tournament

Senegal is set to take on Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan in the opening Round of 16 matches at the Grande Stade de Tangier on January 3

A mysterious cat named Nimbus Pronos has weighed in with its prediction, delivering a bleak forecast for the Ghanaian coach and his team

A Ghanaian journalist argues that whatever happens in the fixture, Appiah deserves credit for what he has achieved with Sudan at the AFCON

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) enters its knockout phase, tension and anticipation are rising across the continent.

Before the first ball is kicked in the round of 16, one unlikely figure has already had its say. Nimbus Pronos, the famous feline oracle, has delivered its prediction ahead of Senegal’s clash with Sudan.

AFCON 2025: Mysterious Cat Predicts Senegal vs Sudan Outcome, Bad Omen for Kwesi Appiah

Source: Getty Images

Cat predicts Senegal vs Sudan AFCON match

The Senegal vs Sudan encounter will open the knockout stage and is scheduled for January 3, 2026, at the Grande Stade de Tangier, with kick-off set for 16h00 GMT.

With everything on the line, the fixture is expected to shape the early narrative of the last 16 stage.

In a video shared on Instagram, three bowls marked 'Senegal', 'Draw', and 'Sudan' were placed neatly on a dining table.

Nimbus approached the setup with calm confidence, paused briefly, then walked directly to the Senegal bowl and began eating. The act was quickly interpreted as a prediction of victory for the Teranga Lions.

Watch the video here:

For Senegalese fans, the footage sparked optimism, especially since the cat correctly predicted their final group match against Benin, a comfortable 3-0 win.

However, some caution remains. Nimbus previously tipped Senegal to beat DR Congo, a game that ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw after Senegal recovered from behind.

Overall, the feline oracle has enjoyed a decent run during the tournament. Five of its recent predictions proved accurate, with the Tanzania vs Tunisia match standing out as the main miss.

Senegal vs Sudan match preview

Beyond superstition, the contest carries genuine intrigue.

According to CAF Online, this will be the first meeting between Senegal and Sudan at the AFCON.

Across all competitions, the sides have faced each other seven times, with Senegal unbeaten after four wins and three draws. Remarkably, four of those encounters came in 2025 alone.

Sudan, coached by Kwesi Appiah, reached the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed teams after collecting three points in Group E.

They remain the only side in the round of 16 without a goal from open play, with their sole strike coming via an own goal in a historic 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea.

AFCON 2025: Mysterious Cat Predicts Senegal vs Sudan Outcome, Bad Omen for Kwesi Appiah

Source: Getty Images

Kwesi Appiah praised ahead of Senegal fixture

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian journalist Fitman Jaara praised Appiah’s work.

"For a war-torn nation to be at the AFCON in itself is a momentous feat. To have players with little to no domestic action for over two years and players scattered across due to war, Sudan, are punching above their weight, and Kwesi Appiah deserves credit.

"While the game is daunting in nature, considering Sudan has never won against Senegal, Appiah and his men would want to continue their fairy tale ride in the competition. Regardless, I believe no matter the outcome, the 65-year-old deserves his flowers."

Whether prophecy or performance decides the outcome, all eyes will be on Tangier when the whistle blows.

Supercomputer predicts R16 outcome

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the teams most likely to reach the quarter-finals and win the 2025 AFCON.

The Round of 16 begins today, with Senegal facing Sudan before Mali take on 2004 champions Tunisia.

Source: YEN.com.gh