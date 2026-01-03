Sadio Mané etched his name into Africa Cup of Nations history with a record-breaking display in Senegal’s Round of 16 clash against Sudan

The 33-year-old reached a new milestone with a decisive assist, once again highlighting his lasting influence on Senegal’s AFCON 2025 campaign

Mané will be hoping to inspire the Teranga Lions to another continental crown, having already played a pivotal role in their first-ever AFCON triumph in 2021

Sadio Mané once again proved his importance to Senegal when he delivered a decisive moment in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash against Sudan on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

On a tense afternoon in Tangier, the Al-Nassr winger stepped up when his side needed calm and clarity, leaving a lasting mark on the contest.

Sadio Mané sets new AFCON record

Sudan struck first through Aamir Abdallah, momentarily silencing the Grande Stade de Tangier and forcing Senegal to chase the game.

With pressure mounting, Mané took responsibility. The 33-year-old found space on the edge of the area, waited for the right moment, then slipped a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Pape Gueye.

The midfielder responded with a powerful strike from just outside the box to restore parity.

Watch Sadio Mané's assist to Pape Gueye:

That single touch of quality carried historic weight. According to Gary Al Smith, Mané has now recorded eight assists at the Africa Cup of Nations since 2006, moving clear of Yaya Touré, who previously held the record with seven.

The milestone confirmed Senegal's talisman as the most prolific creator in the tournament’s modern era.

Beyond the numbers, Mané’s influence was visible throughout the match. His intelligent movement unsettled the Sudanese defence, while his work rate and composure helped Senegal regain control after falling behind.

The assist was not a flash of brilliance in isolation but part of a performance that steadied his teammates during a nervy knockout tie.

