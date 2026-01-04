Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz has shattered a 49-year-old Moroccan record by scoring in four consecutive Africa Cup of Nations 2025 matches.

The 25-year-old continued his remarkable run on Sunday, netting the only goal in Morocco’s 1-0 Round of 16 victory over Tanzania in Rabat.

Diaz had faced criticism ahead of AFCON 2025 for his inconsistent performances at the international level, but the Real Madrid midfielder has answered his critics in spectacular fashion throughout the tournament.

He opened the scoring in Morocco’s 2-0 win over Comoros and then converted a penalty he earned himself in the 1-1 draw against Mali.

Against Zambia, Diaz capitalized on a left-wing cross from Ez Abde after Ayoub El-Kaabi missed, firing past goalkeeper Willard Mwanza to make it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

He maintained his impressive form in the group stage and continued his scoring streak by netting the opener in Morocco’s 1-0 Round of 16 victory over Tanzania.

Watch Brahim Diaz's goal against Tanzania below:

Brahim Diaz sets scoring record

With his latest strike, Brahim Diaz became the first Moroccan player to score in four consecutive Africa Cup of Nations matches.

Diaz is also the tournament’s top scorer with four goals, enjoying a brilliant run on home soil.

By netting in four successive AFCON games, the Real Madrid star has surpassed the feat of Ahmed Faras, Morocco’s all-time leading scorer with 36 goals and widely regarded as the nation’s greatest player.

Faras, who passed away in July 2025 at the age of 78, had previously scored in three consecutive AFCON matches on two occasions: first in 1972 and again in 1976, when Morocco claimed their only AFCON title to date.

Morocco fans will hope Diaz’s record-breaking form is a sign that 2025 could be the year the Atlas Lions lift the trophy for a second time.

The Atlas Lions will discover their quarter-final opponents when Bafana Bafana and the Indomitable Lions meet later on Sunday

