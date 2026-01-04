Sadio Mané inspired Senegal's comeback as the 2019 AFCON champions powered into the quarter-finals

The Senegalese team showed a title-winning mentality to overcome Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan after an early scare

Mané made AFCON history with a record-breaking assist haul in a dominant Teranga Lions display

Sadio Mané hailed Senegal’s mental strength after the defending champions advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a convincing 3–1 win over Sudan on Saturday, January 3, at Tangier Grand Stadium.

The Teranga Lions were briefly shaken in Sunday’s Round of 16 encounter after conceding early, but their ability to respond under pressure proved decisive as goals at key moments allowed Pape Thiaw’s men to keep their title defence firmly on track.

After the game, Mané admitted Senegal did not expect to fall behind so soon, especially after starting the game brightly, as Foot Africa noted.

He explained that the early goal served as a sharp reminder of the dangers at AFCON, where lapses are quickly punished.

Despite the setback, the Senegal captain stressed that the team remained calm, reorganised effectively, and showed character to level the match before taking full control, as beIN SPORTS featured.

The 32-year-old attacker emphasised that the contest was far more demanding than the scoreline suggested. He noted that Sudan posed real problems and forced Senegal to stay focused throughout, underlining that no fixture at the tournament can be taken lightly.

In his view, the most important takeaway was the team’s reaction, as they stayed composed and eventually did enough to seal progression to the last eight.

Mané becomes AFCON assist king

Mané’s influence went well beyond his post-match reflections, as he produced another commanding display on the continental stage. The Senegal skipper played a decisive role in the victory, directly setting up two of the three goals and also sparking the move that led to the third with a perfectly judged pass in the build-up.

His vision, movement and leadership helped Senegal dominate long spells of the match after the initial scare, highlighting why he remains central to their ambitions of retaining the AFCON crown.

Time and again, Mané found space between the lines, linking play and creating opportunities that stretched Sudan’s defence.

The performance also carried historic significance. Since Opta began analysing AFCON data in January 2006, Mané has now moved clear as the tournament’s leading assist provider, reaching eight assists to surpass notable names such as Franck Kessié and Yaya Touré, who are both on five.

Mané’s showing against Sudan further cemented his status as one of the most influential players in AFCON history.

Across tournaments since 2006, he has now recorded 18 combined goals and assists, more than any other player in that period.

In addition, the former Liverpool forward extended his lead at the top of the modern-era AFCON assists rankings by registering his ninth assist overall, moving ahead of Ivorian great Yaya Touré. As Senegal march on, Mané’s experience and creativity continue to be vital assets in their quest for another continental triumph.

