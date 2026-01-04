Senegal wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye wrote his name into Africa Cup of Nations history on Sunday by becoming the tournament’s youngest goalscorer of the 21st century.

The youngster scored in Senegal’s 3–1 Round of 16 win over Sudan, finding the net at just 17 years and 344 days old.

Source: Getty Images

Pape Gueye scored twice to swing the tie in Senegal’s favour before substitute Ibrahim Mbaye wrapped up a dominant comeback with a late goal.

Although he started on the bench, Mbaye made an instant impact after being introduced.

Just three minutes after coming on, the teenager calmly finished a move created by captain Sadio Mané to put the result beyond doubt.

The goal further highlighted the PSG youngster’s growing reputation as one of Senegal’s brightest prospects despite his limited minutes in the tournament.

Mbaye's goal in the 77th minute was particularly significant as the Paris Saint-Germain forward became the youngest player to score at the Africa Cup of Nations in the 21st century, surpassing a long-standing record set by former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel two decades ago.

Mikel achieved the feat on his Afcon debut, needing less than eight minutes to open his goalscoring account after coming off the bench to replace Wilson Oruma.

Aged 18 years, 9 months and 5 days, the former Chelsea midfielder produced a superb strike from just outside the penalty area to beat the Zimbabwe goalkeeper and secure a 2-0 victory for the Super Eagles.

Source: Getty Images

Third on the list of the youngest goalscorers at the Africa Cup of Nations in the 21st century is another retired Nigeria international Victor Obinna, who found the net at 18 years, 10 months and 10 days against Tunisia in 2006.

Other Nigerian players to score at the Afcon as teenagers in the 21st century include Yakubu Aiyegbeni, who netted against Mali in 2002, and Julius Aghahowa, who scored against Algeria at the same tournament.

