Jordan Ayew needed just two matches to open his goal-scoring account for the New Year after finding the net against West Brom

The 33-year-old has now scored five goals this season, adding to a decent tally of three assists for Leicester City

Ayew will be hoping to sustain this fine run of form as he looks ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to lead Ghana’s attack

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew wasted no time announcing himself in 2026 after finding the net for Leicester City in their clash against West Bromwich Albion on January 5, 2026.

The experienced forward struck early to hand the Foxes a welcome lift and set the tone for the contest.

Jordan Ayew Scores First Goal of 2026 in Leicester’s Clash with West Brom

Ayew broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a calm finish, tapping home after latching onto a clever cut back from Jordan James.

The goal came during a bright opening spell and injected confidence into Leicester as both sides battled for control.

Unfortunately, Karlan Grant struck in the 34th minute to pull parity for the visitors.

Nonetheless, Jordan's goal marked a timely boost for the 33-year-old, who remains a key figure in Martin Cifuentes’ setup. It was his fifth goal of the campaign, placing him among the club’s leading scorers.

Only James sits ahead of him, while Ayew is level with Bobby De Cordova Reid. Beyond scoring, he has also provided three assists, underlining his influence in the final third, according to ESPN.

Jordan Ayew eyes World Cup impact

Ayew’s sharp start to the year also bodes well for Ghana as attention slowly turns toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Leicester attacker played a central role in the Black Stars’ qualification journey, delivering consistently when it mattered most.

Across the qualifiers, he was directly involved in 14 goals, scoring seven and supplying seven assists.

That return stood as the best on the continent and reinforced his importance to the national team.

With Ghana drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia, Ayew will be eager to carry his club form onto the international stage.

The ambition is clear. He wants to help steer the Black Stars beyond the group phase for the first time since 2010 and make a meaningful impact on football’s grandest stage.

For now, the goal against West Bromwich offers a strong foundation, both for Leicester’s season and for Ayew’s hopes of another memorable year in red, white and green.

