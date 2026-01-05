Egypt aim to continue their dominant run as they face Benin in a Round of 16 showdown

Benin look for a historic upset against the seven-time AFCON champions in Agadir

The clash promises drama as Egypt’s solid defence meets Benin’s determined attack

Egypt are preparing for a crucial Round of 16 clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, taking on Benin at Adrar Stadium on Monday, January 5, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Having topped Group B, Hossam Hassan’s side will aim to avoid another early exit, a scenario that has haunted the Pharaohs in recent tournaments.

Egypt lock horns with Benin in a critical 2025 AFCON Round of 16 clash on January 5, 2026. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

The seven-time continental champions enter the knockout stage in strong form, having kept clean sheets in their last two matches.

According to the BBC, their campaign began with a dramatic comeback win against Zimbabwe, followed by a goalless draw against Angola.

Despite these results, closer analysis suggests Egypt’s defence has faced significant pressure, conceding 18 shots against South Africa and 16 against Angola.

Hassan, a three-time AFCON winner as a player, will be acutely aware of the need for consistency as Egypt look to progress further this edition.

The coach knows that past failures on home soil in 2019 and the last tournament in the Ivory Coast remain fresh reminders of how quickly expectations can turn.

Benin, by contrast, advanced to the Round of 16 with comparatively little pressure, as CAF noted. The West African side finished as one of the four best third-placed teams, navigating Group D that featured heavyweights Senegal and DR Congo.

Their only victory in the group stage came against Botswana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, courtesy of Yohan Roche’s 28th-minute strike.

Benin struggle against top teams

Historically, Benin have struggled against top-tier African teams. They failed to score in a 1-0 loss to DR Congo and were held by Senegal despite a red card to Kalidou Koulibaly, showing the gap that still exists between them and the continent’s elite sides.

Gernot Rohr’s men, therefore, will need an almost flawless performance to spring an upset in Agadir.

Still, the Cheetahs have a record of causing shocks at this stage: in AFCON 2019, they stunned Morocco on penalties in the Round of 16.

That experience may give them belief as they attempt to topple another North African powerhouse, though Egypt remain overwhelming favourites to continue their march in the tournament.

Mohamed Salah has scored 2 goals at the 2025 AFCON. Image credit: Franck Fife/AFP

Source: Getty Images

How to watch Egypt vs. Benin

According to Goal, viewers in the United States can catch the match on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In the United Kingdom, coverage is available on 4seven.

Canadian fans can watch via beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

In Australia, the game will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, while audiences in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa can follow the action on MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, and SA FM.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 4 PM Ghana time.

Mohamed Salah shines at 2025 AFCON

