Ghana’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku emerged as the hero as Leicester City recorded their first win of 2026 with a 2-1 victory over West Brom

His international teammate Jordan Ayew also found the net as Martin Cifuentes’ side bounced back from a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United

Both Fatawu and Ayew will be hoping to maintain their scoring form when Leicester take on Cheltenham in the FA Cup

Leicester City recorded their first victory in 2026 in dramatic fashion, thanks to a stunning late strike from Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku.

His perfectly executed volley settled a tense encounter and handed the Foxes their first win of the new year, having lost to Sheffield United four days earlier.

The contest started brightly for Leicester, who took an early lead through Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew.

The forward kept things simple in the 18th minute, tapping home from close range to give his side control. West Bromwich Albion responded through Karlan Grant, restoring parity and setting up a tightly balanced affair.

As the minutes ticked away, both teams pushed for a winner, yet clear chances were hard to come by.

With the scoreboard unchanged deep into added time, a share of the spoils looked inevitable.

Then came the decisive moment. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Stephy Mavididi delivered a precise cross into the box.

Fatawu arrived with perfect timing, meeting the ball sweetly on the volley and firing an unstoppable effort into the top corner. The goalkeeper had no chance, while the home crowd erupted.

The goal capped a dominant Leicester spell and highlighted the 21-year-old’s growing confidence and technical quality.

It also proved vital in lifting the Foxes closer to the playoff positions. With 37 points on the board, they now sit just four behind Watford in the Championship playoff race.

Beyond the immediate impact, the strike adds further weight to Fatawu’s rising reputation.

Coming shortly after his Puskas Award-worthy long-range effort earlier this season, the latest finish underlines his ability to deliver in big moments.

Top clubs show interest in Fatawu

Interest is beginning to follow. Bournemouth are reported to be monitoring the winger as a potential option should Antoine Semenyo depart for Manchester City during the January window.

Italian champions SSC Napoli are also said to be keeping a close eye on his progress.

For now, attention remains firmly on the pitch. Fatawu will look to carry this momentum forward as Leicester continue their campaign and as he stays firmly in Ghana’s plans ahead of major international assignments.

His next test arrives in the FA Cup, with an away trip to League Two side Cheltenham scheduled for January 10.

