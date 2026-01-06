Mohamed Salah continues to cement his place in football history with each goal he scores

His latest strike not only helped Egypt secure a place in the AFCON quarter-finals but also saw him overtake Didier Drogba on the all-time African scorers list

Salah now trails only three African greats, including his current Egypt head coach, Hossam Hassan

Mohamed Salah delivered another defining moment for Egypt on January 5, 2026, as the Pharaohs edged Benin in a dramatic Round of 16 tie at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Liverpool forward struck deep into extra time stoppage to settle a tense contest and send his country into the quarter-finals.

Benin proved stubborn throughout the evening, holding the seven-time champions to a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation.

According to CAF Online, Egypt eventually found a way through in extra time as Yasser Ibrahim restored belief before Salah produced the decisive touch when it mattered most, sealing a 3-1 win at the Grand Stade d’Agadir.

Salah overtakes Drogba with AFCON goal

Beyond the victory, the goal carried historic weight. According to African football expert Gary Al-Smith, Salah’s finish lifted his international tally to 66 goals, pushing him past Chelsea and Ivory Coast icon Didier Drogba.

The milestone further cements his standing among Africa’s most influential forwards and reflects remarkable consistency at the highest level.

Salah now sits three goals behind legendary Egyptian striker Hossam Hassan, who currently serves as head coach of the national side.

Further up the continental chart lie Kinnah Phiri on 71 goals and Zambia's great Godfred Chitalu with 79.

With Egypt still competing and Salah already on three goals at this AFCON, the gap could yet shrink.

Salah eyes AFCON glory with Egypt

The record adds another chapter to Salah’s legacy, yet personal accolades appear secondary to his larger mission.

The 33-year-old, who is among the highest-paid players at this year's competition, remains focused on lifting the AFCON trophy, a prize that has narrowly escaped him on two occasions.

He finished runner-up with Egypt in 2017 after a defeat to Cameroon and again in 2021 when Senegal prevailed on penalties.

Those near misses continue to fuel his drive as the Pharaohs push deeper into the tournament.

Attention now turns to the quarter-final, where Egypt will face either the Ivory Coast or Burkina Faso.

Should they scale that test, they would face one of Mali or Senegal in the semi-final stage, another difficult assignment.

Nonetheless, the path to glory for Mohamed Salah promises stern tests, but momentum and belief are building.

