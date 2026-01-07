Agents from the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were in attendance at Algeria’s match against DR Congo

The officials have been in Morocco since the start of the year and were also spotted at the hosts’ game against Tanzania on Sunday

Algeria went on to edge DR Congo with an extra-time winner, setting up a mouthwatering quarter-final clash against Nigeria

Agents from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) quietly took their seats at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, blending into the security setup as Algeria edged past the Democratic Republic of the Congo to reach the quarter-finals.

The dramatic contest unfolded at a packed Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat, where substitute Adil Boulbina struck late in extra time to settle a tense encounter.

FBI agents were present at the Algeria vs DR Congo AFCON round of 16 clash in Rabat on January 6, 2026. Photos by Joe Skipper and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

While the football provided the spectacle, attention later shifted to revelations off the pitch after reports confirmed the presence of FBI officials at the venue.

Why were FBI agents at AFCON 2025

The agents arrived in Morocco over the weekend as part of a wider information-gathering mission focused on tournament safety and crowd management.

Their visit ran from January 4 to January 6. It was led by Douglas Olsan, Director of Operations for the Field Intervention Services Division, alongside Kevin Kowalski, Deputy Director of the Emergency Response Group.

According to Le 360, the delegation studied the security and public safety framework put in place by the General Directorate of National Security during AFCON 2025.

Their tour began on January 4, when Morocco faced Tanzania at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The team observed several key areas, including stadium monitoring, drone usage, high-resolution camera systems, and the flow of communication between different security units through fixed and mobile command centres.

They also paid a visit to the African Security Cooperation Centre, which coordinates Morocco’s security interests with teams involved in the tournament.

"The visit falls within the framework of the American side’s desire to examine the factors of success and excellence of the Moroccan model in securing major sporting events," read part of the report.

Algeria pip DR Congo in AFCON R16

Beyond their security brief, the agents had front-row access to a gripping football night.

Algeria and DR Congo battled through regulation time without a breakthrough, pushing the tie into extra time as tension rose inside the stadium

Adil Boulbina and his Algerian teammates in a state of bliss after his late goal secured a spot in the quarter-finals for the Fennecs. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Just when penalties loomed, substitute Boulbina emerged from the bench to unleash a stunning effort that sent the Fennecs into the last eight, according to the BBC.

The 2019 champions now face Nigeria in the quarter-final on Saturday in Marrakech.

Algeria have conceded just a goal in Morocco, while Nigeria arrive as one of the tournament’s most prolific sides, setting up a clash that promises intensity both on and off the pitch.

Opta adds that the last eight remaining teams at the 2025 AFCON have won the trophy 22 times and played 732 matches combined in the tournament.

Confirmed quarter-final fixtures and dates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AFCON 2025 is down to the final eight teams as the battle for the title heats up.

The quarter-finals will be played over two days, with winners advancing straight to the semi-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh