South Africa look to continue their strong AFCON form as they face experienced Cameroon in the Round of 16

The Indomitable Lions aim to leverage their five-time AFCON champion pedigree to progress past Bafana Bafana

The latest news about the full team news, tactical previews, and live broadcast details for this knockout clash has been provided

South Africa and Cameroon meet in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 4, in a clash that promises intensity, drama, and knockout-stage tension.

According to Wikipedia, the game will take place at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, setting the stage for two teams with contrasting group-stage campaigns.

Bafana Bafana earned their place in the last 16 after a mixed but ultimately successful group-stage performance. They finished as runners-up in Group B with six points from three matches.

According to beIN SPORTS, South Africa opened with a 2‑1 victory over Angola, fell narrowly to Egypt in their second fixture, and then secured a dramatic 3‑2 win against Zimbabwe to confirm progression.

Cameroon, meanwhile, advanced as runners-up in Group F, demonstrating consistency and experience. The Indomitable Lions started with a 1‑0 win over Gabon, followed by a goalless draw against defending champions Ivory Coast, and then came from behind to beat Mozambique 2‑1 in their final group game.

The five-time African champions remained unbeaten across the three matches, combining defensive organisation with moments of attacking sharpness, proving why they are perennial contenders at the Africa Cup of Nations.

For South Africa, the challenge will be maintaining attacking momentum while avoiding defensive lapses. Cameroon, on the other hand, will rely on tactical discipline, organised defending, and experience to frustrate their opponents and exploit any openings.

With a quarter-final berth at stake, the match is expected to be closely contested, with both sides eager to make a statement in the knockout stage.

The winner of this encounter will face the victor of the Morocco vs Tanzania Round of 16 match, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as AFCON 2025 continues to deliver thrilling football moments.

How to watch South Africa vs. Cameroon

According to Goal, fans in the USA can watch the match on Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In the UK, coverage is available on 4seven. Canadian viewers can tune in via beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, and Fanatiz Canada.

In Australia, fans can follow the game on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN Sports Connect, whilst for Ghanaian fans and sub-Saharan African audiences, the match can be watched on MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, and SA FM.

Note that the game is slated to kick off at 7 PM (Ghana time).

