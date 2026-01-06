The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has reached its decisive phase, with the quarter-final lineup confirmed after an action-packed Round of 16

Africa’s best are now down to the final eight, setting the stage for blockbuster clashes as the race for continental glory intensifies

The quarter-final stage will be played across two days, with every tie offering a direct path into the semi-finals

The 2025 AFCON has entered its sharp end after the Round of 16 wrapped up on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

With the dust now settled, the last eight teams still standing have been confirmed following a series of tense knockout contests filled with late goals, brave defending, and moments of individual brilliance.

AFCON 2025: Complete List of Quarter-Finalists and Match Schedule

From dominant wins to dramatic extra-time battles, the journey into the quarter-finals has tested both pedigree and patience.

Established powers remain firmly in contention, yet a few determined sides have also muscled their way into the conversation, keeping the title race wide open.

How AFCON 2025 R16 unfolded

Senegal set the tone early by becoming the first team through. The 2021 champions continued their impressive run by seeing off Kwesi Appiah's Sudan with authority, extending their unbeaten sequence at the tournament.

Mali soon followed after a night of pure resilience. Reduced to 10 men for long spells, they still held Tunisia before holding their nerve in a penalty shootout to reach the last eight.

Hosts Morocco were next to punch their ticket in Rabat. Despite controversy surrounding the contest, they maintained control and edged Tanzania thanks to a decisive finish from tournament top scorer Brahim Diaz.

Cameroon joined the party later in the day after a pulsating clash with South Africa. Nineteen-year-old Christian Kofane grabbed the headlines, sealing a dramatic win with a late goal and a memorable Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebration.

Egypt then reminded everyone of their pedigree. The record champions outlasted Benin in extra time, with Mohamed Salah striking with the final kick of the match to secure a 3-1 victory.

Nigeria delivered the most emphatic performance of the round. The Super Eagles swept aside Mozambique 4-0, brushing off an on-field disagreement between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman to underline their title credentials.

Algeria claimed their place after a tight duel with DR Congo. Substitute Adil Boulbina settled the contest in extra time with a stunning long-range effort.

Defending champions Cote d’Ivoire completed the lineup by overpowering Burkina Faso 3-0 to seal the final quarter-final berth.

Confirmed quarter-final fixtures and dates

The quarter-finals will be played on January 9 and 10, 2026, as the tournament builds toward the final on January 18

Mali vs Senegal (Friday, January 9) Cameroon vs Morocco (Friday, January 9) Egypt vs Cote d’Ivoire (Saturday, January 10) Nigeria vs Algeria (Saturday, January 10)

