A referee has been removed from officiating the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash between Nigeria and Algeria.

The nations, managed by Eric Chelle and Vladimir Petkovic, respectively, will go head-to-head for a spot in the final four of the tournament on Saturday (January 10).

Both sides boast quality players who ply their trade in Europe, with Man City full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri likely to start, while ex-City man Riyad Mahrez will also be in action for the North African nation.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Victor Osimhen in their squad.

The match will take place inside the Grand Stade de Marrakech stadium in Morocco, with CAF Referee of the Year for 2025, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, initially confirmed as the match official.

However, as reported by the Daily Post, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to remove him from the role after it was discovered he had worn boots from a non-approved brand by the tournament’s official sponsor in a prior fixture.

A last-minute replacement is expected to be announced to replace the Somali. CAF has not issued a formal statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, there was more controversy involving match officials ahead of the quarter-finals, with Egyptian referee Amin Omar initially tasked with taking charge of Morocco vs Cameroon.

However, he has also been removed and replaced by Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida.

French outlet L’Equipe reports that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) complained about Omar’s appointment amid a “power struggle” between the organisation and Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) president Samuel Eto’o.

Mali and Senegal will also take part in the final eight. South African referee Tom Abongile has been appointed to officiate the quarter-final clash.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt are taking on the reigning champions Ivory Coast, in the final last-eight tie on Sunday evening (January 11).

The semi-finals will both take place on Wednesday, 14 January, before the third-place match on Saturday, 17 January.

The final will then be played on Sunday, 18 January.

Egypt are AFCON’s most common winners with seven crowns, while Cameroon have won five titles and Ghana have four.

