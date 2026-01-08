Daniel Laryea has received another significant appointment on the continental stage after being handed a high-profile appointment at the 2025 AFCON

The seasoned official will oversee the blockbuster quarter-final showdown between Morocco and Cameroon, one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament

Laryea is no stranger to the competition, having previously taken charge as centre referee during Algeria’s narrow 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea has earned another major vote of confidence after being handed a key role at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), reinforcing his growing reputation on the continental stage.

Laryea was appointed as the lead Video Assistant Referee for the quarter-final showdown between Morocco and Cameroon, scheduled for Friday, January 9, 2026.

The decision by CAF places the 36-year-old at the heart of one of the tournament’s most anticipated fixtures.

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Laryea earns VAR role at AFCON

According to Ghanasoccernet, Laryea will operate from the video room alongside Tunisian official Haitham Guirat, who serves as Assistant VAR, with Mauritanian referee Aboubacar Sarr completing the team as second assistant.

The appointment highlights CAF trust in his judgement during high-pressure moments.

This will not be his first involvement with Cameroon at the tournament. The Accra Academy alumnus previously served as lead VAR during the Round of 16 clash between the Indomitable Lions and South Africa, gaining further experience in matches where emotions and stakes run high.

He has already enjoyed a varied run at the competition. Earlier in the tournament, he took charge as centre referee for Algeria's narrow victory over Burkina Faso.

Source: Getty Images

Beyond this tournament, Laryea's résumé speaks volumes.

He has officiated across CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup fixtures, earning praise for his calm control and clear communication.

His academic background in accounting and physical education has also shaped a disciplined and analytical approach to officiating.

Morocco vs Cameroon match preview

The Morocco-Cameroon encounter is expected to test the officiating team to the limit.

Fine margins could decide the outcome, making the role of VAR especially important as both sides chase a place in the semi-finals.

The host nation are yet to fully hit top gear but have leaned heavily on Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, who already has four goals in the competition.

Cameroon, despite off-field uncertainty before kickoff, have exceeded expectations and will again look to teenage striker Christian Kofane for inspiration.

For Laryea, this latest assignment represents more than just another appearance. It is a clear signal that he now ranks among Africa's most trusted referees, capable of handling the biggest moments on the continent's biggest football stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh