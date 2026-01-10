Brahim Diaz scored for a fifth straight AFCON match as Morocco beat Cameroon 2-0 to reach the semi-finals and stay on course for a first title in 50 years

Cameroon were furious over a second-half penalty appeal involving Bryan Mbeumo, with several decisions viewed as favouring the hosts

Cameroonian FA president Samuel Eto’o angrily confronted CAF president Patrice Motsepe in the VIP area following the disputed calls

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Samuel Eto’o cut a furious figure on Friday night as Morocco’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final victory over Cameroon was overshadowed by controversy and disputed officiating.

Hosts Morocco kept their title dream alive with a 2-0 win over the Indomitable Lions, moving one step closer to a first continental crown in 50 years.

Samuel Eto'o looks on during an AFCON match. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz was again the headline act, scoring for the fifth consecutive match at AFCON 2025 and extending his own national record for goals by a Moroccan player at a single tournament, per Al Jazeera.

The breakthrough came from a set piece. Achraf Hakimi’s corner was glanced goalwards by Ayoub El Kaabi, with Diaz reacting quickest to divert the ball in from close range.

The goal underlined Morocco’s efficiency rather than dominance, as they created little from open play but made the most of their moments.

Ismael Saibari added a second later in the match to cap another disciplined, workmanlike display by Walid Regragui’s side, who registered just three shots on target and scored twice.

While Morocco celebrated progression, Cameroon were left incensed by several refereeing decisions that went against them.

The biggest flashpoint arrived in the second half when Bryan Mbeumo appeared to be fouled inside the penalty area.

The referee waved play on, a call that immediately sparked anger among Cameroonian players and officials, with many feeling the hosts benefited from favourable decisions.

Samuel Eto'o outburst on CAF president

Tensions spilled over into the VIP section of the stadium, where Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, launched into a visible outburst.

Seated alongside Moroccan officials and CAF representatives, including CAF president Patrice Motsepe, Eto’o jumped from his seat in protest following the penalty appeal. Despite attempts by those around him to calm the situation, the former Barcelona striker continued to remonstrate angrily.

Watch video below:

The controversy was heightened by the backdrop to the match’s officiating. Less than 24 hours before kick-off, Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida was appointed to replace an Egyptian official who had initially been named.

The late change followed an appeal from the Moroccan federation, which raised concerns over the appointment of an Algerian referee to the VAR team.

AFCON 2025: Samuel Eto'o's furious outburst towards CAF president after Morocco beat Cameroon

Source: Getty Images

As a result, Beida’s performance came under intense scrutiny throughout the contest, with multiple decisions challenged by the Cameroonian bench.

In the end, Morocco marched on, but the fallout from Friday night’s quarter-final is likely to linger well beyond the final whistle.

AFCON referee removed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a referee has been withdrawn from officiating the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final showdown between Nigeria and Algeria just hours before kick-off.

The two heavyweights, led by Eric Chelle and Vladimir Petkovic respectively, are set to battle for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday, January 10.

Source: YEN.com.gh