Luca Zidane was at the centre of an on-field confrontation involving Nigerian players following Algeria’s 2-0 defeat at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday afternoon.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Super Eagles secured their place in the AFCON semifinals with a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Desert Foxes at the Stade de Marrakech, but the celebrations were overshadowed by a chaotic scuffle after the final whistle.

Why Zidane’s Son Clashed With Super Eagles Players After Algeria’s Loss

Source: Getty Images

What should have been a night of footballing achievement quickly gave way to flaring tempers both on and off the pitch.

On the field, Nigeria had been in control for much of the contest, with goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams proving decisive, according to CAF Online.

Algeria found it difficult to fashion clear-cut opportunities, with their first serious effort on goal arriving only in the 78th minute. Despite the clear disparity in performance, tempers flared after the final whistle.

Luca Zidane — the son of French football icon Zinedine Zidane and Algeria’s goalkeeper — sparked the confrontation by shoving Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, according to Gulf News.

Onyedika moved to respond, prompting several Algerian players to rush in to defend their goalkeeper.

The altercation quickly escalated, drawing in Stanley Nwabali, Paul Onuachu, Chidozie Awaziem, and Francis Uzoho as they attempted to restore order. What started as a brief shove soon developed into a full-scale on-pitch scuffle, attracting widespread attention from fans and the media.

Source: YEN.com.gh