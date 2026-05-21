Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg 3-0 to win the 2026 UEFA Europa League in Istanbul on Wednesday, May 19

Unai Emery lifted the Europa League trophy for a fifth time, extending his remarkable record in the competition

Winning the Europa League brings major financial rewards, including prize money and qualification for next season’s Champions League

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Aston Villa are the winners of the 2026 UEFA Europa League after defeating SC Freiburg in the final and, alongside lifting the trophy, are also set to receive millions in UEFA prize money.

Villa produced a dominant display in Istanbul, thrashing Freiburg 3-0 to become Europa League champions.

Europa League Prize Money: How Much Aston Villa Earned After Winning Title

Source: Getty Images

For manager Unai Emery, it marked a fifth Europa League triumph, further strengthening his remarkable reputation in the competition.

The success sparked huge celebrations among Villa supporters both inside Besiktas Stadium and back in England.

Fans had waited 44 years to watch Aston Villa play in another European final, and the occasion was made even more special by two outstanding first-half goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía.

As reported by Sky Sports, Tielemans opened the scoring with an awesome volley after meeting Morgan Rogers’ cross following a short corner routine. The Belgian struck the ball with textbook precision.

Moments later, Buendía doubled Villa’s lead with a superb curling effort from outside the area that flew into the top corner.

Under UEFA's current financial structure, clubs earn money at every stage of the tournament, beginning with league-phase participation and continuing through knockout progression and final appearances.

For both Aston Villa and Freiburg, the match carried significance beyond lifting silverware.

Winning the Europa League also guarantees qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, opening another significant source of financial income.

Prize pool for the 2025/26 Europa League

The total prize pool for the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League stands at approximately €565 million according to official reports.

The competition receives roughly 17% of UEFA’s overall €3.3 billion club competition revenue fund.

Rather than one fixed championship prize, the money is divided across several categories.

Approximately €155 million is allocated to participation payments for clubs reaching the league phase, while performance-based rewards account for over €212 million.

Another major financial stream comes through UEFA’s "value pillar," which includes television income and historical club coefficient payments.

The expanded 36-team competition format has also created more matches and increased commercial opportunities for broadcasters and sponsors.

How much money does the Europa League runner-up receive?

Europa League runners-up Freiburg receive a €7 million final participation payment despite losing the final.

UEFA awards fixed payments for every knockout round, including substantial bonuses simply for reaching the final stage.

That figure represents only part of the total earnings.

By reaching the final, clubs have already accumulated additional revenue through participation payments, wins and draws bonuses, ranking payments and knockout rewards.

The financial gap between winning and losing remains significant.

UEFA awards an extra €6 million winner’s bonus, meaning Aston Villa receive both the finalist payment and the champions bonus.

Source: YEN.com.gh