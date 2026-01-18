Leaked documents have exposed details of Gianni Infantino’s earnings during his time as FIFA president

Infantino is approaching a decade in charge and will oversee his third World Cup in 2026 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico

Strict FIFA term limits apply, though governance rules could allow Infantino to remain in office beyond the standard maximum if re-elected

Infantino has been at the helm of football’s governing body for nearly a decade, taking over from Sepp Blatter in February 2016.

Later this year, he will oversee his third World Cup tournament when the 2026 edition takes place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Born to Italian immigrants in Switzerland, Infantino comes from a working-class background.

His law studies at the University of Fribourg paved the way for a career that ultimately led him to the top of football administration, following a series of roles with UEFA.

While football fans might have assumed Infantino is extremely well-paid given his position, the 55-year-old’s earnings were laid bare in US tax documents obtained by French newspaper Le Monde, via VI. According to the report, Infantino’s starting salary when he was elected was €1.28 million. By 2024, his annual salary had risen to around €5.27 million.

His main wage is reported to be just under €2.5 million, with €1.5 million in bonuses, €950,000 in other taxable allowances, and more than €130,000 allocated to his pension.

Following the 2022 World Cup, his bonus reportedly amounted to €1.77 million, and his salary jumped by €2.7 million after his re-election in 2023.

The current salary figure is not publicly known, but it is expected to rise significantly given his central role in both the Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup in the United States, alongside US president Donald Trump.

Infantino must follow strict FIFA rule

Infantino must follow strict FIFA rules regarding term limits. He will hope to be reappointed in 2027 for another four-year term, which would run until 2031.

However, FIFA governance reforms now cap any president’s tenure at 12 years. Infantino’s first term is not considered a full one, as he initially served a three-year period starting in 2016.

This means he could technically serve up to 15 years if re-elected. Beyond that, however, he will be required to step down, allowing a new official to take over the role.

